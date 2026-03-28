Orlando Pirates' hammering of TS Galaxy a timely boost in PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns as Thabiso Lebitso asserts 'now there’s a different perspective'
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Bucs and Downs neck-and-neck in PSL title race
Orlando Pirates are in a tight Premier Soccer League race with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Buccaneers are on top of the table with a point more than Sundowns, who are second in the standings.
However, the Brazilians have a game in hand, which could see them reclaim the lead should they win their outstanding match.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou led his side to a 6-0 clobbering of TS Galaxy in their last league game, and right-back Thabiso Lebitso sees it as a morale-boosting victory.
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Title race far from being decided
“The league is a marathon; obviously we’ll have hiccups here and there, but looking at what people are saying, I don’t think it’s more important," said Lebitso as per iDiski Times.
"We’re still left with eight games to play, so if people are saying the league is done, I don’t think it’s done.
“We won 6-0; now there’s a different perspective of what they see, so it’s a marathon. We push it as much as we can and take it until the end.”
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It’s very tight this season
Ouaddou has admitted feeling the difficulty of the league race and knows what Pirates are into.
“The PSL is a stronger league. It’s very tight this season – it’s a marathon race. In a marathon, you don’t have to calm down in terms of rhythm and winning,” Ouaddou said as per IOL.
“We need to give our best in every game and take points. In the end, we’ll see. But again, I have to thank my boys for the character. It’s not easy.”
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A lot at stake
While Sundowns are pushing for a record-extending ninth consecutive PSL title, Pirates are keen to stop that unprecedented run.
Ending Masandawana's dominance will also see Pirates breaking the league title drought, having last clinched it in 2012.