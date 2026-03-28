Orlando Pirates' hammering of TS Galaxy a timely boost in PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns as Thabiso Lebitso asserts 'now there’s a different perspective'

Orlando Pirates are in a tight Premier Soccer League race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Buccaneers are on top of the table with a point more than Sundowns, who are second in the standings.

However, the Brazilians have a game in hand, which could see them reclaim the lead should they win their outstanding match.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou led his side to a 6-0 clobbering of TS Galaxy in their last league game, and right-back Thabiso Lebitso sees it as a morale-boosting victory.