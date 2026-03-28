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Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates' hammering of TS Galaxy a timely boost in PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns as Thabiso Lebitso asserts 'now there’s a different perspective'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
T. Lebitso
A. Ouaddou
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Premier Soccer League action is currently on a pause due to the FIFA international break. The Buccaneers went into the break in high spirits after hammering TS Galaxy with half a dozen goals just before the stoppage. That emphatic victory is expected to give the Buccaneers renewed momentum when domestic football resumes.

  • Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bucs and Downs neck-and-neck in PSL title race

    Orlando Pirates are in a tight Premier Soccer League race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The Buccaneers are on top of the table with a point more than Sundowns, who are second in the standings.

    However, the Brazilians have a game in hand, which could see them reclaim the lead should they win their outstanding match.

    Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou led his side to a 6-0 clobbering of TS Galaxy in their last league game, and right-back Thabiso Lebitso sees it as a morale-boosting victory.

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  • Thabiso Lebitso, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Title race far from being decided

    “The league is a marathon; obviously we’ll have hiccups here and there, but looking at what people are saying, I don’t think it’s more important," said Lebitso as per iDiski Times.

    "We’re still left with eight games to play, so if people are saying the league is done, I don’t think it’s done.

    “We won 6-0; now there’s a different perspective of what they see, so it’s a marathon. We push it as much as we can and take it until the end.”

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    It’s very tight this season

    Ouaddou has admitted feeling the difficulty of the league race and knows what Pirates are into.

    “The PSL is a stronger league. It’s very tight this season – it’s a marathon race. In a marathon, you don’t have to calm down in terms of rhythm and winning,” Ouaddou said as per IOL.

    “We need to give our best in every game and take points. In the end, we’ll see. But again, I have to thank my boys for the character. It’s not easy.”

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    A lot at stake

    While Sundowns are pushing for a record-extending ninth consecutive PSL title, Pirates are keen to stop that unprecedented run.

    Ending Masandawana's dominance will also see Pirates breaking the league title drought, having last clinched it in 2012.

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Premier Soccer League
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