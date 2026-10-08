Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma hailed for overcoming early-season criticism - 'We know that it’s not nice'

Spearheading the frontline for Orlando Pirates is a burden that few can shoulder comfortably, given the relentless scrutiny that comes with the role.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically on August 29, as a defining moment arrived during the MTN8 semi-final second leg.

In a high-stakes encounter with Sekhukhune United, a pair of assists in a stunning individual performance altered the trajectory of the narrative around the young striker.

A quickfire brace against Kruger United in a PSL match soon followed and the tide was well and truly turning even before he set up the winner for Bafana Bafana in a crucial AFCON Qualifier against Guinea in the international break.



