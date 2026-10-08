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Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma hailed for overcoming early-season criticism - 'We know that it’s not nice'
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Overcoming the Soweto pressure cooker
Spearheading the frontline for Orlando Pirates is a burden that few can shoulder comfortably, given the relentless scrutiny that comes with the role.
However, the narrative shifted dramatically on August 29, as a defining moment arrived during the MTN8 semi-final second leg.
In a high-stakes encounter with Sekhukhune United, a pair of assists in a stunning individual performance altered the trajectory of the narrative around the young striker.
A quickfire brace against Kruger United in a PSL match soon followed and the tide was well and truly turning even before he set up the winner for Bafana Bafana in a crucial AFCON Qualifier against Guinea in the international break.
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Majoro offers striker’s perspective
Lehlohonolo Majoro is well-versed in the heavy expectations that come with leading the line for the Ghosts.
Having experienced the highs and lows of the Soweto giants himself, the retired Bafana Bafana marksman has been impressed by Yanela Mbuthuma’s recent return to form, emphasizing that a striker's psychological resilience is just as important as their finishing ability.
Majoro views this resurgence as proof of the forward's character, particularly his knack for blocking out stadium jeers when goals were hard to come by.
“It makes me very happy to see a player who was under fire being able to overcome that pressure by continuing to show what they are capable of. We, as players, have also felt that pressure before, and we know that it’s not nice,” the retired striker explained to FARPost.
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National team recognition for Mbuthuma
Pitso Mosimane wasted no time in recognizing the Pirates star’s surging club form, drafting him into the Bafana Bafana squad for the latest round of international fixtures.
Mbuthuma looked immediately at home at the highest level, making his mark in two of South Africa's three outings.
His most significant contribution came during the 2027 AFCON qualification opener against Guinea, where his clinical assist helped secure a 2-1 win and a perfect start to the group stage.
The forward watched from the bench as Eritrea were dismantled 5-0, but he was thrown back into the fray for the prestigious 1-0 friendly triumph over Egypt.
According to Majoro, these milestones will be transformative for the attacker’s confidence. “I always say that just because a player has one bad game, it doesn’t make him a bad player.
"So, for him to be called up for Bafana and also create an assist in our first game of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea really makes me happy as a former striker,” the ex-pro remarked.
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Maintaining momentum for the Buccaneers
A rising force in the Pirates' attack, Mbuthuma has already registered four goal involvements in just 10 outings this term.
This clinical edge has not gone unnoticed by Majoro, who believes the starlet’s recent form could be the catalyst for a long international career.
“I believe that this might have lifted his confidence and the belief that he belongs in the national team.
"I hope to see him continue with the same performance he has been displaying recently,” the seasoned marksman remarked.
Should he sustain this upward trajectory, the young forward looks set to become an indispensable figure for both club and country.
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