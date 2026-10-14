Orlando Pirates coach provides update on Kamogelo Sebelebele injury: I still hope that it's not so bad

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a concerning update regarding the fitness of Kamogelo Sebelebele, confirming the right-back is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old was a notable absentee from the squad during the Buccaneers' recent 3-0 league triumph over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Amstel Arena, as the club’s medical staff continue to evaluate the severity of his condition.

The former Galaxy man appears to have sustained a muscle injury during the first half of the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

Providing clarity on the situation, Ouaddou admitted that the defender will play no part in the club’s immediate CAF Champions League plans.

"Look, he is still assessed by the medical department. I still hope that it's not so bad, but we'll have some more news, I think, soon," the coach explained as per Soccer Laduma.

"But I think for the Champions League, definitely I cannot use him. But we'll see for the next games if we can have him or not. We hope it's not so bad."



