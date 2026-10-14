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Orlando Pirates coach provides update on Kamogelo Sebelebele injury: I still hope that it's not so bad
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Champions League absence confirmed
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a concerning update regarding the fitness of Kamogelo Sebelebele, confirming the right-back is set for a spell on the sidelines.
The 24-year-old was a notable absentee from the squad during the Buccaneers' recent 3-0 league triumph over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Amstel Arena, as the club’s medical staff continue to evaluate the severity of his condition.
The former Galaxy man appears to have sustained a muscle injury during the first half of the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.
Providing clarity on the situation, Ouaddou admitted that the defender will play no part in the club’s immediate CAF Champions League plans.
"Look, he is still assessed by the medical department. I still hope that it's not so bad, but we'll have some more news, I think, soon," the coach explained as per Soccer Laduma.
"But I think for the Champions League, definitely I cannot use him. But we'll see for the next games if we can have him or not. We hope it's not so bad."
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Defensive reshuffle required
The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for the Soweto giants as they prepare to face Namibia’s African Stars this coming Saturday.
With the continental campaign entering a crucial phase, losing a regular starter in the defensive line puts extra pressure on the remaining members of the squad.
Sebelebele had established himself as a reliable presence on the flank since his arrival, and his absence leaves a tactical gap that the coaching staff must address quickly.
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Medical assessment ongoing
While the Champions League fixture is definitely off the table for Sebelebele, the club is not yet ready to put a definitive timeline on his return to league action.
Ouaddou’s comments suggest a cautious optimism, but the reality is that the player faces a race against time to feature in the busy festive period.
The club has not disclosed the exact nature of the issue, preferring to wait for the final reports from specialists.
Until then, the focus remains on rehabilitation and ensuring the player does not return prematurely and risk further aggravation.
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Opportunity for fringe players
Every injury blow in a top squad inevitably opens the door for another player to step into the limelight.
The right-back position has been an area of debate for Pirates this season, and Sebelebele's misfortune provides a chance for his rivals in the squad to stake a claim for a permanent starting berth.
The ability to adapt to these setbacks will define whether the Buccaneers can maintain their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts.
With the African Stars clash looming, the tactical discipline of the replacement will be under intense scrutiny.
Pirates have high ambitions in the Champions League this term, and they cannot afford any defensive lapses in the knockout stages.
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