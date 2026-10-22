Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou slams Mandla Ncikazi's exit reports - 'People must not start to create any problem'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved quickly to silence growing speculation regarding a supposed breakdown in his relationship with assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.

The Moroccan mentor expressed his frustration with recent media narratives that suggested internal friction was brewing at the Soweto giants, leading to questions about Ncikazi's future involvement with the first team.

The Buccaneers boss addressed the media ahead of the club's upcoming fixture, where the absence of his trusted deputy had become a major talking point.

Ouaddou was firm in his stance, choosing to align his response with the official communication released by the club regarding the veteran South African coach’s current health status and temporary time away from the touchline.

“The club issued a statement about that; he had surgery, so now he’s recovering. I wish him all the best; that’s all I can say,” Ouaddou said, as he looked to draw a line under the gossip, as per iDiski Times.

The head coach made it clear that the physical well-being of his colleague is the only priority at this moment, rather than the various rumours circulating in the local football landscape.