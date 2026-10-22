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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou slams Mandla Ncikazi's exit reports - 'People must not start to create any problem'
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Ouaddou sets the record straight
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved quickly to silence growing speculation regarding a supposed breakdown in his relationship with assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi.
The Moroccan mentor expressed his frustration with recent media narratives that suggested internal friction was brewing at the Soweto giants, leading to questions about Ncikazi's future involvement with the first team.
The Buccaneers boss addressed the media ahead of the club's upcoming fixture, where the absence of his trusted deputy had become a major talking point.
Ouaddou was firm in his stance, choosing to align his response with the official communication released by the club regarding the veteran South African coach’s current health status and temporary time away from the touchline.
“The club issued a statement about that; he had surgery, so now he’s recovering. I wish him all the best; that’s all I can say,” Ouaddou said, as he looked to draw a line under the gossip, as per iDiski Times.
The head coach made it clear that the physical well-being of his colleague is the only priority at this moment, rather than the various rumours circulating in the local football landscape.
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Dismissing claims of internal conflict
Ouaddou did not hold back when discussing the nature of the coverage surrounding the Pirates camp.
The Moroccan coach insisted that the situation inside the camp is calm and that the reports are unfounded.
“We read many things about that; everything is okay in the club, the environment is okay, so people must not start to create any problem.
"There is surgery, and I wish him the best, not to create problems. I read many things,” he added.
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A bond beyond the headlines
To further illustrate the harmony within the technical staff, Ouaddou pointed to the public displays of mutual respect between himself and Ncikazi.
He suggested that their visible bond should be enough to convince observers that there is no animosity between the pair, regardless of what has been written in recent weeks.
Ouaddou also pointed to a recent show of affection between the two as evidence that the relationship is sound.
“Someone who is kissing someone on his head, you cannot start to invent any stories,” the coach remarked, highlighting a specific moment of camaraderie that he feels refutes any claims of a toxic working relationship.
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Focus remains on the pitch
With the distraction of the Ncikazi rumours now addressed, Pirates will look to maintain their focus on their competitive objectives in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League.
The club will continue to monitor Ncikazi's recovery process following his surgical procedure, with the hope that he will return to his duties once he is fully fit.
For now, the head coach has made it abundantly clear that any talk of a permanent exit or a falling out is nothing more than fiction designed to stir up trouble.
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