Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on what pre-season has shown him - 'We need to find back our strength defensively'

Orlando Pirates’ pre-season preparations in Spain took a challenging turn as they suffered their first defeat of the summer, falling 3-2 to Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad.

While the scoreline suggested a close encounter, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to point out that the result did not necessarily tell the whole story of the match.

Reflecting on the contest via SuperSport, Ouaddou shared his balanced view of the proceedings.

The Moroccan tactician stated: “I think the result is not the reflection of the game.

"I can say that I was really happy about the performance of the two teams.

"Because there is one team that played 60 minutes and the other one 30 minutes.”



