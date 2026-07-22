Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on what pre-season has shown him - 'We need to find back our strength defensively'
Analysing the Al Ittihad Defeat
Orlando Pirates’ pre-season preparations in Spain took a challenging turn as they suffered their first defeat of the summer, falling 3-2 to Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad.
While the scoreline suggested a close encounter, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to point out that the result did not necessarily tell the whole story of the match.
Reflecting on the contest via SuperSport, Ouaddou shared his balanced view of the proceedings.
The Moroccan tactician stated: “I think the result is not the reflection of the game.
"I can say that I was really happy about the performance of the two teams.
"Because there is one team that played 60 minutes and the other one 30 minutes.”
Offensive Fluency and Possession Dominance
Despite the loss, there were several silver linings for the Soweto giants, particularly in how they progressed the ball into the final third.
Pirates looked comfortable in possession against a side boasting international stars, creating a variety of openings that pleased the coaching staff.
The coach was effusive in his praise for the team's creative spark, noting: “I think we had really interesting movements in the last third.
"In terms of chance creation. I think Pirates was spot on today.
"The way that we wanted to keep the ball. To be dominant with the ball, I think we were really spot on.
"And after, of course, we are in the preparation.”
Finding the Defensive Balance
The primary concern for Ouaddou remains the lack of solidity at the back, an issue that has persisted throughout their friendly schedule.
Pirates have conceded at least one goal in every pre-season match played so far, a statistic that stands in stark contrast to their disciplined performances during the previous campaign.
Regaining that lost robustness is now the priority as the team enters the final phase of their training camp in Europe.
Ouaddou was adamant that this trend must be reversed if they are to compete for silverware.
He explained: “And in that area, we need to find back our strength defensively because it’s an area where we’ve been very strong last season.
"And now, since every game, we’ve been conceding goals.
"So it’s an area that we have to strengthen."
Building Intensity for the New Season
As the Buccaneers continue their residency in Spain, the focus will now shift toward fine-tuning the tactical errors identified during the Al Ittihad clash.
The physical conditioning of the squad appears to be reaching its peak, with the players successfully meeting the high-intensity demands set by the technical team.
The coaching staff will draw confidence from the fact that their offensive movements and transition play have looked sharp against elite competition.
However, the fundamental message from the dugout remains clear: talent in the final third must be supported by a solid defensive foundation.
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