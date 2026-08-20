Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on Sebastian Pedersen progress - 'I cannot just throw him in the fire'

Orlando Pirates fans have been clamouring for a glimpse of Sebastian Pedersen ever since his high-profile move from Norway was confirmed a month ago.

The striker arrived at Mayfair with a reputation for being a clinical finisher, a trait the Buccaneers desperately lacked during the early part of this campaign.

“I think there is a lot of excitement around his value, and we’re happy, of course, when we see his data in his previous clubs, and when we see that what we need in our game and when you know that last season in Africa Pirates were the team who create the most chances in the continent that the average of conversion was low, let’s say poor, and we needed to find some solutions," Ouaddou told the media ahead of their MTN8 semi final against Sekhukhune.



