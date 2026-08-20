Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on Sebastian Pedersen progress - 'I cannot just throw him in the fire'
- Backpagepix
Clamouring for a glimpse
Orlando Pirates fans have been clamouring for a glimpse of Sebastian Pedersen ever since his high-profile move from Norway was confirmed a month ago.
The striker arrived at Mayfair with a reputation for being a clinical finisher, a trait the Buccaneers desperately lacked during the early part of this campaign.
“I think there is a lot of excitement around his value, and we’re happy, of course, when we see his data in his previous clubs, and when we see that what we need in our game and when you know that last season in Africa Pirates were the team who create the most chances in the continent that the average of conversion was low, let’s say poor, and we needed to find some solutions," Ouaddou told the media ahead of their MTN8 semi final against Sekhukhune.
Natural finisher
While Pedersen's natural finishing ability has been evident on the training ground, Ouaddou was quick to point out that technical skill alone is not enough to secure a starting berth in the high-intensity environment of South African football.
“We can see definitely that he has the quality to finish, definitely. I don’t need one month to see that he’s a finisher,” the coach explained.
“Now the question mark is again whether he can put his qualities on the table and to show his qualities it’s important to be fit and in that area he is not 100%.
“The performance department is working closely with him to have him fully ready," the coach explained.
It's mental
Beyond the physical aspect, Ouaddou who enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Europe and Africa, is acutely aware of the psychological toll that moving to a new continent can take on a player.
The transition from Scandinavia to Johannesburg involves more than just a change of scenery; it requires a total adjustment to a new culture, diet, and playing style.
“And one area that is very important as well and I’m very cautious because I was in that situation," the coach explained.
"You know, when you travel, when you’re professional football player, and you go into a new environment, in a new country, there is a time of integration.
"There is this stress of discovering the environment. You have to eat differently. There is a new environment, so a lot of things change, and it’s not kind of physical. It’s here, it’s mental."
Fire can burn him
Ultimately, the decision to keep Pedersen sidelined is a protective measure designed to ensure the player thrives once he finally steps onto the pitch.
With Sekhukhune United providing a stern test this weekend, the temptation to use the Norwegian's goalscoring prowess is high, but Ouaddou is prioritising the long-term health of his squad over immediate results.
“So these things you have to be careful about and take time to integrate him because we don’t want to risk any injury,” Ouaddou concluded.
“So I’m like you, I want to see him on the pitch, but at the same time, as a coach, I cannot just throw him in the fire, and then maybe the fire can burn him."
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