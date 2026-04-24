Orlando Pirates assistant coach warns against Soweto Derby complacency: 'Whether it’s Stellenbosch or Orbit College, it doesn’t matter...'

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has identified a critical mental trap his team must avoid as they gear up for Sunday’s showdown against Kaizer Chiefs.

Despite the historical gravity of the fixture, Ncikazi insists that treating the opponent based on their name rather than their tactical output is a recipe for disaster.

The Buccaneers are currently neck-and-neck in a tight title race, and any slip-up at the FNB Stadium could prove fatal to their championship aspirations.

Speaking to the media during the club’s open day, he was adamant that the technical team is focusing purely on the visual evidence provided by the opposition's recent performances.

He believes that the prestige of the Soweto Derby can sometimes cloud judgment, leading players and staff to overestimate or underestimate a team based on pedigree rather than present-day form.







