Orlando Pirates assistant coach warns against Soweto Derby complacency: 'Whether it’s Stellenbosch or Orbit College, it doesn’t matter...'
Ignoring the weight of the Soweto Derby
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has identified a critical mental trap his team must avoid as they gear up for Sunday’s showdown against Kaizer Chiefs.
Despite the historical gravity of the fixture, Ncikazi insists that treating the opponent based on their name rather than their tactical output is a recipe for disaster.
The Buccaneers are currently neck-and-neck in a tight title race, and any slip-up at the FNB Stadium could prove fatal to their championship aspirations.
Speaking to the media during the club’s open day, he was adamant that the technical team is focusing purely on the visual evidence provided by the opposition's recent performances.
He believes that the prestige of the Soweto Derby can sometimes cloud judgment, leading players and staff to overestimate or underestimate a team based on pedigree rather than present-day form.
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Analysis over reputation for the Buccaneers
For Ncikazi, the key to a successful result on Sunday lies in a cold, calculated analysis of the Amakhosi's strengths and weaknesses.
He argues that the preparation for a match against their eternal rivals should be no different from the preparation for any other league fixture.
"One danger that we avoid is measuring teams before we play them. The size and name of the team have no consequence on how you perform on the day," Ncikazi told journalists.
The coach further elaborated on how the team’s previous setbacks have shaped this philosophy.
"It’s the analysis. If you look at the matches, we did not do well, where we played draws, you would not have predicted before you played them," he added.
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Imposing the Pirates' game plan
Ncikazi is determined to ensure that Pirates remain the protagonists of the story by focusing on their own tactical identity rather than reacting to the Chiefs' brand.
The coaching staff is putting in the hard yards to ensure the players know exactly how to 'manipulate' the game in their favour.
Ncikazi explained the process: "So, for me, it’s just to analyse the opponents before we play them. We analyse the threat they pose to our team, [and] how we can manipulate and try to impose ourselves. We avoid looking at the names, but we just look at the opponents based on what they do on the field of play."
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Total equality in the PSL
The most striking part of Ncikazi’s assessment was his refusal to place the Soweto Derby on a pedestal above other league challenges.
In a title race where every point is a precious commodity, the assistant coach believes that internalising the 'Stellenbosch or Orbit [College] mentality is what separates winners from runners-up.
The objective remains a simple pursuit of three points, regardless of whether they are playing a giant or a newcomer.
"Whether it’s Stellenbosch or Orbit at the end, it doesn’t matter. We just have to approach them the same way with the same mentality of trying to get three points," Ncikazi concluded.