Orlando Pirates academy graduate Simphiwe Masilela's versatility praised - 'We argued which position would suit him best'

Orlando Pirates prospect Simphiwe Masilela has become a symbol of tactical flexibility since breaking into the senior ranks. Whether deployed in the heart of the midfield or asked to fill in at right-back, the youngster has shown a remarkable ability to adapt to the demands of the modern game.

However, this versatility is not a recent development, but rather the result of a deliberate and often debated education during his formative years in the club's youth structures.

Joseph Makhanya, a former Pirates midfielder who oversaw Masilela’s progression through the DStv Diski Challenge, has shed light on how the coaching staff viewed the player's potential.

According to Makhanya, the staff spent countless hours discussing where Masilela would be most effective as he climbed the ranks toward professional football. The debate was driven by the player's natural aptitude for multiple roles across the defensive and midfield lines.

"You see him now playing multiple positions; it did not start there in the first team. Even at development, he used to play as a centre-back; we used to play him as a right-back, so we knew this was a player with the ability to play different positions; he could fit in anywhere," Makhanya told KickOff.



