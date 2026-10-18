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Orlando Pirates academy graduate Simphiwe Masilela's versatility praised - 'We argued which position would suit him best'
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Internal debate over a rising star
Orlando Pirates prospect Simphiwe Masilela has become a symbol of tactical flexibility since breaking into the senior ranks. Whether deployed in the heart of the midfield or asked to fill in at right-back, the youngster has shown a remarkable ability to adapt to the demands of the modern game.
However, this versatility is not a recent development, but rather the result of a deliberate and often debated education during his formative years in the club's youth structures.
Joseph Makhanya, a former Pirates midfielder who oversaw Masilela’s progression through the DStv Diski Challenge, has shed light on how the coaching staff viewed the player's potential.
According to Makhanya, the staff spent countless hours discussing where Masilela would be most effective as he climbed the ranks toward professional football. The debate was driven by the player's natural aptitude for multiple roles across the defensive and midfield lines.
"You see him now playing multiple positions; it did not start there in the first team. Even at development, he used to play as a centre-back; we used to play him as a right-back, so we knew this was a player with the ability to play different positions; he could fit in anywhere," Makhanya told KickOff.
Tactical flexibility
The decision to rotate Masilela through different positions was not merely a reaction to squad shortages, but a calculated effort to enhance his football intelligence.
"You know, at some point we used to have a lot of differences between us coaches, especially at the development; we wanted to see which position he will thrive the most.
"So most of the time, right-back came into play; at that time we had arguments among ourselves that maybe right-back is a position he is going to be seen at. So we're not surprised that he can play right-back [for the first team]; he fits in nicely," the former Pirates playmaker explained.
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'Give you a shift in any position'
Beyond defensive duties, Masilela was often utilised as a high-pressing attacking midfielder to disrupt opponents who preferred to build play from the back.
This specific application of his work rate and stamina allowed the development team to control matches, further proving his worth as a multi-functional asset.
Makhanya highlights that the player's willingness to put in a shift regardless of his starting position made him a unique prospect in the youth system.
"He is a player that will give you a shift in any position. When we were playing against a team we knew they are building up [from the back], we would play him as a ten to press higher. So he is a player with a lot of work on him," Makhanya said.
The long-term vision
Determining the best long-term fit for a player with such a diverse skillset remains a complex task.
"We argued which position would suit him best: is it right-back, centre-back, DM [defensive midfielder]? There are certain positions that when you see, maybe as a DM, does he have the attributes to play at a higher level? Or is he a player who needs a bit of time to understand, because as a DM, it means there's a lot happening around you.
"But if you play as a right-back, you only deal with a direct opposition, centre-back; you know there's no one behind you, so those are some of the things.
"You take a player through those stages, especially when you see that he has mastered this or that; we try to push him into the next position. We had a serious debate. We would argue for days, especially about his position, because whenever we would have a challenge in a certain position, we would push him there.
"And that helps players develop better; you know there is a new skill that you can always learn as a player," Makhanya concluded.
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