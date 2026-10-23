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Mpho Padime & Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Orlando Pirates 4-0 African Stars: 'Simphiwe Masilela is a perfect replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng, Bucs will reach CAF Chamions League final, Please pay for Kaizer Chiefs'

Orlando Pirates vs African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates
African Stars
T. Mokobodi
S. Masilela
A. Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Knockout Cup
Premier Soccer League
D. Hotto
N. Sibisi
R. Mofokeng
E. Makgopa
Match report

The Sea Robbers welcomed the Namibian side at Orlando Amstel Arema, aiming to right the wrong of last season in the Champions League. The Soweto giants secured a place in the continental competition with a thumping win.

Orlando Pirates claimed a convincing 4-0 win and 5-0 on aggregate against Africans Stars on Friday night to advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



Pirates hosted Africans Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena, pushing for a place in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Soweto giants had a flying start to the match against Stars, creating all sorts of problems for the away side.



Pirates opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a goal from Thapelo Mokobodi, who received a perfect pass from Simphiwe Masilela.

On the strike of half-time, Pirates doubled their lead on the day after Makgopa fired the home side to a 2-0 lead going into the tunnel at the interval.



In the second half, Pirates opened the floodgates with a goal from Mpho Padime, who opened his account for the club since gaining promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge side in the off-season.

Pirates opened the floodgates with Makgopa scoring a brace to give his side a 4-0 win to book a place in the group stages.



  • Simphiwe Masilela Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Masilela tipped to emulate Mofokeng

    Simphiwe Masilela is a perfect replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng. He just needs to use his abilities more - Ghost fan

  • Evidence Makgopa Makhehleni Makhaula Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Makgopa replaced Mbuthuma in the starting line-up

    Evidence Makgopa and [Yanela] Mbuthuma are the same thing. The coach loves cows - Thapedi Bokaba

  • Orlando Pirates CCL Backpage

    Pirates tipped to reach Champions League final

    Mark my words, Orlando Pirates will reach the CAF Champions League final - Siboniso Zungu

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  • Fernando Da Cruz Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Kaizer Chiefs warned

    Please pray for Kaizer Chiefs. I foresee us beating them by more than four goals - coach justice

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Nkosinathi Sibisi missing

    Orlando Pirates always keep clean sheets when Sibisi is not playing - Lizo

  • Deon Hotto Ghampani Lungu Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Deon Hotto hailed

    Deon Hotto deserves to be given a role at Orlando Pirates after retiring. What a dedicated player - Mr Dlamini

Next matches
ORP

ORP

Knockout Cup

27 Oct 2026

MIL

MIL