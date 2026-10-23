Orlando Pirates 4-0 African Stars: 'Simphiwe Masilela is a perfect replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng, Bucs will reach CAF Chamions League final, Please pay for Kaizer Chiefs'

Orlando Pirates claimed a convincing 4-0 win and 5-0 on aggregate against Africans Stars on Friday night to advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.









Pirates hosted Africans Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena, pushing for a place in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Soweto giants had a flying start to the match against Stars, creating all sorts of problems for the away side.









Pirates opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a goal from Thapelo Mokobodi, who received a perfect pass from Simphiwe Masilela.

On the strike of half-time, Pirates doubled their lead on the day after Makgopa fired the home side to a 2-0 lead going into the tunnel at the interval.









In the second half, Pirates opened the floodgates with a goal from Mpho Padime, who opened his account for the club since gaining promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge side in the off-season.

Pirates opened the floodgates with Makgopa scoring a brace to give his side a 4-0 win to book a place in the group stages.







