Orlando Pirates 0-1 NEOM SC - PSL champions suffer defeat in last pre-season friendly in Spain

The reigning PSL champions concluded their Spanish pre-season tour with defeat on Friday evening.

They took to the same field where they had defeated Segunda Division side Las Palmas two days before but faced a tough customer in the form of the Saudi Pro League team.

The Sowetan giants made a shaky start to the game and were fortunate not to go behind after just five minutes when a now familiar early mix up at the back invited Said Benrahma to tee-up Munahad Al-Said for a shot.

Pirates played in Tshepang Moremi who dinked over when it was more likely to score.

The Saudi club found the breakthrough on 30 minutes after Algerian midfielder Saïd Benrahma went for goal from a set-piece and caught out Sipho Chaine at his near post.

Pirates were nearly back on level terms ten minutes in the second half but Boitumelo Radiopane fired over the top when well positioned.

Shortly afterwards Ouaddou rang the changes as Evidence Makgopa, Sbangani Zulu, Camren Dansin and Abdoulaye Mariko were brought on.

The Buccaneers tried to carve out an opening but it was not to be and despite pushing hard in the final minutes, the match ended in a 1-0 loss.







