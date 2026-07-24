Orlando Pirates 0-1 NEOM SC - PSL champions suffer defeat in last pre-season friendly in Spain
Match Report
The reigning PSL champions concluded their Spanish pre-season tour with defeat on Friday evening.
They took to the same field where they had defeated Segunda Division side Las Palmas two days before but faced a tough customer in the form of the Saudi Pro League team.
The Sowetan giants made a shaky start to the game and were fortunate not to go behind after just five minutes when a now familiar early mix up at the back invited Said Benrahma to tee-up Munahad Al-Said for a shot.
Pirates played in Tshepang Moremi who dinked over when it was more likely to score.
The Saudi club found the breakthrough on 30 minutes after Algerian midfielder Saïd Benrahma went for goal from a set-piece and caught out Sipho Chaine at his near post.
Pirates were nearly back on level terms ten minutes in the second half but Boitumelo Radiopane fired over the top when well positioned.
Shortly afterwards Ouaddou rang the changes as Evidence Makgopa, Sbangani Zulu, Camren Dansin and Abdoulaye Mariko were brought on.
The Buccaneers tried to carve out an opening but it was not to be and despite pushing hard in the final minutes, the match ended in a 1-0 loss.
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Fan reactions
Orlando Pirates we must do something with our midfield, it can't that our team only depend on long balls we can't penetrate through the middle or attack with sides - Clock🕓||SeaRobber🏴☠️🔥
ORLANDO PIRATES NEEDS A NEW GOALKEEPER!!! - 🏴☠️🏴☠️Ibhakaniya 4life 🏴☠️🏴☠️
Orlando Pirates should sign Peter Shalulile. The team doesn't have strikers at the moment - Muso T👑
Orlando Pirates are about to play a run of 7 games in the space of 31 days. At the end of the 31 days there's a 3 day gap and we play CAF preliminary rounds. It's going to be an unforgiving schedule. This is unfortunately the price of being Champions. Let's try this again 🏴☠️ - Benji
Very bad game from Orlando pirates today - THE MANY FACTS GOD
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