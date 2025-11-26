Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orbit College and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Orbit College vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Orbit College vs Stellenbosch
Date:
26 November 2025
Kick-off:
19h30
Venue:
Olympia Park Stadium
How to watch Orbit vs Stellies online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Or you can follow LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Orbit team news & squads
The North West side comes into this encounter as the better-rested team, though still wounded from their previous outing, where they suffered a 4–1 defeat. They will be looking to collect crucial points as they fight to secure their top-flight status, which is far from safe.
Things may be tricky for Katlego Mkhabela, who is sitting on three yellow cards. Should he start, he will need to play cautiously for the remainder of the first half of the season to help his side finish in a stable position and head into the new year with confidence.
Whereas, former Buccaneers winger Monnapule Saleng will be looking to deliver a strong performance as he continues his career redemption journey.
Orbit College Predicted XI: Nkomo, Mkhabela, Madiba, Mokgosi, Mphahlele, Batsi, Thibedi, Modimoeng, Moleleke, Saleng & Wagaba.
Stellenbosch team news & squads
Despite Stellenbosch’s demanding schedule, fighting for survival in the domestic league while keeping their CAF Confederation Cup dream alive, a lot has been unfolding behind the scenes.
One of their most valuable forwards, Andre de Jong, is reportedly attracting strong interest from Orlando Pirates.
The team has made a tough decision by letting go of striker Lehlohonolo Mojela and midfielder Lesiba Nku.
Moreover, the squad appears to be reaping the rewards of their hard work, with three players included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations: Thabo Moloisane earning yet another call-up, alongside Ashley Cupido and Mthetheleli Mthiyane, who had his first recognition.
Stellenbosch possible XI: Stephens, Enyinnaya, Moloisane, Stanic, Manafov, Mthiyane, Khiba, Jabaar, Titus, Phili & Cupido
Head-to-head and recent form
These sides will be meeting for the first time, with both desperate for points as they look to escape the relegation zone. In their last five fixtures, each team managed to collect six points while losing three matches.
However, Orbit holds the slight advantage on the log with 13 points, compared to Stellies’ nine. It promises to be a battle of who needs it most, and although the Cape Winelands side has had only two days to recover, they will be hoping to find their first win away from home.
