Orbit College vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The North West side comes into this encounter as the better-rested team, though still wounded from their previous outing, where they suffered a 4–1 defeat. They will be looking to collect crucial points as they fight to secure their top-flight status, which is far from safe.

Things may be tricky for Katlego Mkhabela, who is sitting on three yellow cards. Should he start, he will need to play cautiously for the remainder of the first half of the season to help his side finish in a stable position and head into the new year with confidence.

Whereas, former Buccaneers winger Monnapule Saleng will be looking to deliver a strong performance as he continues his career redemption journey.

Orbit College Predicted XI: Nkomo, Mkhabela, Madiba, Mokgosi, Mphahlele, Batsi, Thibedi, Modimoeng, Moleleke, Saleng & Wagaba.