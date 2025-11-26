+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Monnapule Saleng, Orbit CollegeBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orbit College vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Mswenko Boys are set for a stern Stellies test in their midweek Premier Soccer League assignment, hoping to capitalise on Steve Barker’s men’s poor form as they push to climb the table. The Western Cape outfit has struggled this season, which explains why they are far from guaranteed a positive result.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orbit College and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Orbit College vs Stellenbosch 

    Date:

    		26 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30

    Venue:

    		Olympia Park Stadium
  • How to watch Orbit vs Stellies online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or you can follow LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • Orbit College, September 2025Backpage

    Orbit team news & squads

    The North West side comes into this encounter as the better-rested team, though still wounded from their previous outing, where they suffered a 4–1 defeat. They will be looking to collect crucial points as they fight to secure their top-flight status, which is far from safe.

    Things may be tricky for Katlego Mkhabela, who is sitting on three yellow cards. Should he start, he will need to play cautiously for the remainder of the first half of the season to help his side finish in a stable position and head into the new year with confidence.

    Whereas, former Buccaneers winger Monnapule Saleng will be looking to deliver a strong performance as he continues his career redemption journey.

    Orbit College Predicted XI:  Nkomo, Mkhabela, Madiba, Mokgosi, Mphahlele, Batsi, Thibedi, Modimoeng, Moleleke, Saleng & Wagaba.

  • Ashley Cupido, Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Stellenbosch team news & squads

    Despite Stellenbosch’s demanding schedule, fighting for survival in the domestic league while keeping their CAF Confederation Cup dream alive, a lot has been unfolding behind the scenes.

    One of their most valuable forwards, Andre de Jong, is reportedly attracting strong interest from Orlando Pirates.

    The team has made a tough decision by letting go of striker Lehlohonolo Mojela and midfielder Lesiba Nku.  

    Moreover, the squad appears to be reaping the rewards of their hard work, with three players included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations: Thabo Moloisane earning yet another call-up, alongside Ashley Cupido and Mthetheleli Mthiyane, who had his first recognition.

    Stellenbosch possible XI: Stephens, Enyinnaya, Moloisane, Stanic, Manafov, Mthiyane, Khiba, Jabaar, Titus, Phili & Cupido

  • Devine Titus and Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These sides will be meeting for the first time, with both desperate for points as they look to escape the relegation zone. In their last five fixtures, each team managed to collect six points while losing three matches.  

    However, Orbit holds the slight advantage on the log with 13 points, compared to Stellies’ nine. It promises to be a battle of who needs it most, and although the Cape Winelands side has had only two days to recover, they will be hoping to find their first win away from home.  


