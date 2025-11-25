Predicting Stellenbosch FC's XI to face Orbit college in a PSL clash - Orlando Pirates transfer target set to start against Monnapule Saleng's side?

Stellenbosch has dropped the ball this season, despite being one of the most promising teams known for giving their opposition a tough time with a vibrant, youthful squad renowned for producing top young talent.

Their start has been nothing short of disappointing, collecting just nine points from 12 matches. With seven losses, three draws, and only two wins, they find themselves in their current position on the log.

This is in stark contrast to their impressive showings on the continental stage, where their performances have earned widespread praise and proved that the team still has what it takes to compete at a high and competitive level.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at how Steve Barker might approach this challenge by assembling a trusted combination capable of delivering the much-needed results.