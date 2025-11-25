+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Stellenbosch FC, CAF Confederation CupBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Predicting Stellenbosch FC's XI to face Orbit college in a PSL clash - Orlando Pirates transfer target set to start against Monnapule Saleng's side?

The Maroons travel to Olympia Park Stadium on Wednesday evening in high spirits after their 1–0 victory in the CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaign. They now turn their attention to the resilient Mswenko Boys, aiming to secure crucial points in their push to climb the Premier Soccer League log. Still battling to escape the relegation zone, the Western Cape team sits on nine points in 15th place, while their opponents hold a four-point advantage above them.

Stellenbosch has dropped the ball this season, despite being one of the most promising teams known for giving their opposition a tough time with a vibrant, youthful squad renowned for producing top young talent.

Their start has been nothing short of disappointing, collecting just nine points from 12 matches. With seven losses, three draws, and only two wins, they find themselves in their current position on the log.

This is in stark contrast to their impressive showings on the continental stage, where their performances have earned widespread praise and proved that the team still has what it takes to compete at a high and competitive level. 

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at how Steve Barker might approach this challenge by assembling a trusted combination capable of delivering the much-needed results. 

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Sage Stephens of StellenboschBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Sage Stephens

    After keeping a rare clean sheet in the CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Otoho, the 34-year-old will be hoping to do the same in the league for just the fourth time this season.  

    • Advertisement
  • Godswill Enyinnaya and Keletso Makgalwa, Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Kazie Godswill Enyinnaya

     The 26-year-old possesses valuable experience, not only in defence but also as a go-getter, showing he can contribute offensively for the club.  

  • Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Thabo Moloisane

    The captain has been a valuable asset and continues to find favour in the eyes of Hugo Broos for the national team. He recently joined Stellenbosch FC's 100 Club after securing this appearance milestone against AS Otoho in the CAF Confederation Cup win on the weekend. 

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Henri Stanic, Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Henri Stanic

    The promising Belgian has shown great ambition for Barker’s side, making 14 appearances across all competitions as he settles into life at the heart of Stellies' defence.  

  • Turan Manafov, Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC

    LEFT-BACK: Turan Manafov

    The 27-year-old has made just five appearances for the Western Cape side, proving to be reliable in defence while maintaining a 79.1% pass accuracy and recording solid recoveries.  

  • Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Stellenbosch FC, September 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Mthetheleli Mthiyane

    Mthiyane has earned Barker’s trust through his work ethic and diligence, consistently stepping up in high-pressure encounters when it matters most.

  • Thato Khiba, Stellenbosch

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thato Khiba

    Fifty-seven-year-old coach Barker may place his trust in Khiba, who has frequently occupied the position, proven capable of handling pressure, and featured in 17 of 18 available matches across all competitions, finding the back of the net once.   

  • Ethan Brooks, AmaZulu, Ibraheem Jabaar, Stellenbosch FC, September 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Ibraheem Jabaar

    Jabaar has been consistent for the Maroons. Although he hasn’t found the net himself, he has set up his teammates to finish the job twice. 

    He could start ahead of Orlando Pirates-linked Andre De Jong.

  • Devin Titus, Stellenbosch FCBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Devin Titus

    The Cape Town-born winger has featured in all league games, proving his consistency for the team, and has provided two assists in the process.  

  • Langelihle Phili, Stellenbosch FC, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Langelihle Phili

    Phili has consistently delivered when needed, proving lethal for Stellenbosch in front of goal, having netted four times in league matches.   

  • Ashley Cupido, Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Ashley Cupido

    After coming on in the second half and scoring the stoppage time winner in CAF competition opver the weekend, Steve Barker may well be tempted to start the 24-year-old who will be full of confidence after his goal and inclusion in Bafana's preliminary AFCON squad.  