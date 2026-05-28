Olisa Ndah, Thabo Moloisane and Tshegofatso Mabasa headline Stellenbosch's massive 12 player clear out
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Stellies wave goodbye to defensive stalwarts
In a series of sweeping changes, the Maroons have confirmed that key defensive figures Olisa Ndah and Thabo Moloisane are among those heading for the exit door.
While Moloisane’s departure had been anticipated, the exit of Nigeria international Ndah, who joined as a mid-season reinforcement, marks a significant shift in the club's backline strategy moving forward.
The defensive exodus does not stop there, as Athenkosi Mcaba and Kazie Enyinnaya have also been offloaded.
Enyinnaya departs after a substantial stint in the Western Cape, having made over 50 appearances for the club, while Wayde Jooste and Khomotjo Lekoloane also see their time with the club come to a definitive end following the expiration of their respective deals.
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Loan stars return to parent clubs
The squad depth at Stellenbosch has taken a further hit with the conclusion of several high-profile loan agreements.
Most notably, Tshegofatso Mabasa will return to his parent club Orlando Pirates after a productive spell in the Winelands.
The striker's departure leaves a significant void in the attacking department that the club will need to address urgently in the upcoming transfer window.
Joining Mabasa in returning to their original employers are Asekho Tiwani and Kobamelo Kodisang.
The club officially acknowledged their contributions during their temporary stays, stating:
"Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC will also bid farewell to Tshegofatso Mabasa, Asekho Tiwani, and Kobamelo Kodisang, whose loan spells in the Winelands have come to an end. We wish to thank them and their respective parent clubs for their service over the course of the season."
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End of an era for veteran goalkeepers
The goalkeeping department is also set for a total transformation following the retirement of long-serving veteran Lee Langeveldt.
The 39-year-old has decided to hang up his gloves but will remain part of the club's infrastructure.
He is set to transition into a coaching role, working with the Youth Academy, Reserves, and Ladies teams to develop the next generation of talent.
In addition to Langeveldt's retirement, Oscarine Masuluke and DeJean Ah Shene have also been released.
Masuluke, known for his spectacular presence between the sticks, leaves after three seasons and 30 appearances.
With three keepers leaving simultaneously, the Stellies recruitment team will be working overtime to find a new number one before the 2026-27 campaign kicks off.
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Jurgens secures permanent move elsewhere
Completing the list of 12 departures is development graduate Kyle Jurgens, who has secured a permanent move to Durban City.
Jurgens had been on loan with the newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions, who wasted no time in exercising their option to buy the versatile youngster following his impressive performances in KwaZulu-Natal.
In an official statement released by the club to mark this major transition period, the Maroons expressed their appreciation for the departing group:
"The Club extends its heartfelt gratitude to all of the departing players for their services to Stellenbosch FC and wishes them every success in their future endeavours."
This massive clear out signals a new chapter for the club as they look to rebuild under their current technical project.