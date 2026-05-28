Olisa Ndah, Thabo Moloisane and Tshegofatso Mabasa headline Stellenbosch's massive 12 player clear out

In a series of sweeping changes, the Maroons have confirmed that key defensive figures Olisa Ndah and Thabo Moloisane are among those heading for the exit door.

While Moloisane’s departure had been anticipated, the exit of Nigeria international Ndah, who joined as a mid-season reinforcement, marks a significant shift in the club's backline strategy moving forward.

The defensive exodus does not stop there, as Athenkosi Mcaba and Kazie Enyinnaya have also been offloaded.

Enyinnaya departs after a substantial stint in the Western Cape, having made over 50 appearances for the club, while Wayde Jooste and Khomotjo Lekoloane also see their time with the club come to a definitive end following the expiration of their respective deals.