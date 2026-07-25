Official warning over the World Cup: what happened in Britain is unprecedented!

According to Britain's Sky network, police chief Mark Roberts, head of the football unit, said the World Cup and the drinking that came with it drove a general rise in reported incidents.

Police recorded around 300 domestic abuse incidents on the night of England's match against Norway, when pubs were allowed to stay open until 2am, he added.

Those 384 domestic abuse incidents made up 17 per cent of the 2,322 football-related incidents logged during the tournament.

Police also recorded a total of 391 arrests linked to the tournament across the United Kingdom. The overall figure included 1,008 incidents at premises licensed to sell alcohol, the second-highest total for a comparable tournament.

Roberts drew a direct line between the extension of alcohol licensing hours for late matches and the spike in incidents. "The more alcohol is consumed, the bigger the problem," he said.

Domestic abuse cases fall into that bracket too, he confirmed.

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