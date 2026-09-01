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Official: Juventus complete the season-long loan signing of Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade
Juventus secure loan deal for Newcastle striker
Juventus have officially announced their signing of Woltemade on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United on the final day of the transfer window. Woltemade joins the club after spending one year in the Premier League, with Newcastle having paid around €75 million to sign him from VfB Stuttgart last summer.
The Italian giants have confirmed the exact financial details of the agreement, revealing that they will pay a loan fee of €2.8m. The deal also includes bonuses of up to €500,000 and ancillary costs amounting to €800,000 for the duration of the season.
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Spalletti rebuilds Juventus attack with summer recruits
Woltemade is the latest in a long list of new summer recruits for Juventus, joining players like Randal Kolo Muani, Kerim Alajbegovic, Jhon Lucumi, Guglielmo Vicario, Jeff Ekhator, and Zeki Celik.
Pape Matar Sarr has also joined from Tottenham on loan with an option to buy. It had been clear for some time that Luciano Spalletti wanted another option at centre-forward to compete with Kolo Muani and Ekhator. This need arose following the departures of Lois Openda and Jonathan David. Juventus had also explored deals for Jonathan Zirkzee and Alexander Sorloth but eventually settled on Woltemade.
Official club statement welcomes Woltemade to Italy
Juventus released an official statement to welcome their new forward. "A new forward has arrived to reinforce Luciano Spalletti’s attacking ranks - Nick Woltemade has joined Juventus on loan from Newcastle United until 30 June, 2027," the club stated.
"Having come through the ranks at Werder Bremen, Woltemade made his first-team debut there in 2020. In 2022/23 he was loaned out to SV Elversberg and, later, after an impressive Bundesliga season, he moved to Stuttgart in the summer of 2024. He enjoyed a real breakout spell with Stuttgart, scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances and helping the side win the German Cup, which earned him a move to Premier League club Newcastle United in 2025. In 53 appearances for the Magpies, he scored 11 times and provided six assists. Now, a new journey in Italy awaits, and we can’t wait to see him in action. Welcome to Juventus, Nick!"
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What is next for Woltemade at Juventus?
The 12-cap Germany international underwent his medical on Tuesday and will immediately link up with the squad. Woltemade will now report for training under Spalletti ahead of a highly anticipated headline clash against Milan. Fans will hope he can replicate his previous Bundesliga form when Juventus take to the pitch at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.
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