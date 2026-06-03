Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood makes history with New Zealand as World Cup minnows embarrassingly thrashed by Scotland's opponents Haiti

Wood made his 89th appearance for his country on Tuesday, moving one clear of Ivan Vicelich to claim the all-time record. Despite the personal milestone, the Forest frontman cut a frustrated figure as the World Cup's lowest-ranked nation were systematically dismantled 4-0 by Haiti at the Chase Stadium. Wood almost marked the occasion in style, but saw a spectacular bicycle kick saved on the line by goalkeeper Jhony Placide in the first half.

Speaking after the match, the legendary striker didn't hide his disappointment. "It's not what we came here for," Wood told The New Zealand Post. "We're nowhere near where we wanted to be. We've got a lot of work to do in a short space of time. It's time for us to show our character and bounce back. It's disappointing. There's no getting away from it. We weren't good enough on the night."



