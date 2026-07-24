Norman Mapeza hails Kaizer Chiefs clash as ‘big reward’ for Scottland’s meteoric rise - 'That shows the great work that we are doing as a team'
A massive milestone for Zimbabwean newcomers
The rise of Scottland FC has been nothing short of extraordinary since their inception in 2023, and their upcoming clash against Kaizer Chiefs serves as a testament to that journey.
For Norman Mapeza, the opportunity to lead his charges against one of the most supported clubs in Africa is a clear signal that they are on the right path.
"It’s such an honor to get an invitation like this. Maybe it’s proof of the standard we have been setting, and the way we have been doing things so far. I just want to take a moment to say thank you," Mapeza told FARPost.
- Scottland FC
Validation of the Scottland project
While Chiefs are using the fixture to fine-tune their squad following a pre-season camp in Spain, Scottland view the game as vital preparation for their historic maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League.
Mapeza believes that being selected for such a high-profile friendly is an indication of the growing reputation his team has built within the Southern African football community, having quickly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.
Reflecting on what the invitation signifies for the broader Zimbabwean football landscape, Mapeza suggested that his side’s inclusion could open doors for other clubs in the future.
"You never know what the future holds. Maybe next year it will be Highlanders FC. Maybe it will be Dynamos FC. The point is, the door is open."
- Scottland FC
Measuring progression on a grand stage
The match will carry plenty of emotional weight as it facilitates a reunion for several former Amakhosi stars.
Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, both legendary figures at Naturena, are set to face their old employers, while former defender Lincoln Zvasiya will also be involved in his role as a defenders' coach.
Mapeza is under no illusions about the size of the challenge but remains adamant that his team possesses the internal drive to succeed.
"I won’t lie, it’s a big reward. The target feels a little bit far right now, but being invited means a lot to us in terms of measuring our progression as a team.
"But if there’s one thing I know, it’s that we want it more."
- Backpage
Domestic dominance fueling continental belief
The invitation comes at a time when Scottland are firing on all cylinders in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, recently securing a 2-1 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.
That win, powered by a Walter Musona brace, kept them at the summit of the table with 52 points from 24 matches.
While the domestic title race remains a priority, the focus shifts temporarily to Rustenburg, where the spotlight will be on whether Mapeza's men can disrupt Chiefs' preparations.
Facing a side geared up for the Premier Soccer League and CAF Confederation Cup provides the perfect environment for Scottland's players to prove their worth.
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