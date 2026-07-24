Norman Mapeza hails Kaizer Chiefs clash as ‘big reward’ for Scottland’s meteoric rise - 'That shows the great work that we are doing as a team'

The rise of Scottland FC has been nothing short of extraordinary since their inception in 2023, and their upcoming clash against Kaizer Chiefs serves as a testament to that journey.

For Norman Mapeza, the opportunity to lead his charges against one of the most supported clubs in Africa is a clear signal that they are on the right path.

"It’s such an honor to get an invitation like this. Maybe it’s proof of the standard we have been setting, and the way we have been doing things so far. I just want to take a moment to say thank you," Mapeza told FARPost.







