No 'disrespect' for Orlando Pirates as Kaizer Chiefs legend calls the PSL title race for Mamelodi Sundowns after Orbit College win - 'Write it down'
Sundowns find their rhythm
Mamelodi Sundowns have taken another big step towards defending their crown, and former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes the race is already as good as over.
The Brazilians moved three points clear at the summit of the Betway Premiership following a professional 2-0 victory over Orbit College at Olympia Park on Tuesday night, a result that extends their winning streak to seven matches, leaving their title rivals under no illusions as to how difficult it will be to unseat the perennial champions.
The victory took Masandawana to 47 points from 20 matches, piling the pressure on Orlando Pirates ahead of the Buccaneers' clash with Richards Bay on Wednesday night.
Despite the looming threat from the Soweto giants, Khanye is adamant that the trophy is staying in Pretoria.
Speaking on iDiski TV, the outspoken pundit was firm in his conviction: "Well done to Sundowns and I’m still maintaining they will win the league again. I said this before the season started. Yes the race is tight and we should also compliment Pirates, let’s not disrespect them because they have played well this season."
Respect for the Buccaneers
While Mamelodi Sundowns are currently in the driving seat, the race has been closer than in previous campaigns. Orlando Pirates have emerged as genuine contenders, forcing Miguel Cardoso's side to maintain a relentless pace at the top of the table. However, Khanye suggests that while Pirates deserve praise for their form, the sheer quality and squad depth at Chloorkop will ultimately prove too much for Abdeslam Ouaddou's men to handle over the final stretch of the season.
Khanye pointed to Sundowns' ability to rotate their squad as a key factor in his prediction, noting that they are managing multiple fronts with ease.
"But the thing is Sundowns have re-discovered their rhythm and this is a quality team. When we talk about depth just look at this team. Some key players were not even playing. They are playing Champions League on Friday. But they will win the league," the former winger explained, highlighting the frightening resources available to the defending champions.
'Write it down'
If Sundowns do go on to lift the trophy in May, it will mark a record ninth successive league title for the club - a dominance that appears increasingly difficult to break.
Despite Pirates ability to match The Brazilians blow-for-blow in this season's title race, Khanye is so confident in the eventual outcome that he has urged supporters to make a note of his prediction now.
The legendary Amakhosi figure believes the momentum shifted decisively back in favor of the Brazilians after their latest three-point haul against the league rookies.
Concluding his analysis of the title picture, Khanye left no room for doubt regarding where the Betway Premiership trophy would be headed at the end of the campaign.
He firmly reiterated his stance, stating: "I’m honestly convinced they are going to win it. Write it down."
As the focus shifts to whether Pirates can respond in Orlando, the pressure is firmly on the Soweto club to prove the doubters wrong and keep the race alive until the final day.
Khanye also takes shots at Chiefs
“Kaizer Chiefs’ problems didn’t start yesterday, but have been ongoing for some time,” Khanye said as reported by Soccer Laduma over the weekend, in the wake of Amakhosi's loss to Richards Bay.
“Since the club had the likes of [Giovanni] Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, and Stuart Baxter coaching the team, back in those days, the team’s style of play got affected big time,”
“The situation we are seeing now at Chiefs is a result of a number of factors, with wrong decisions having been made on both coaches and the players that are being brought to the club.”
Khanye didn’t hold back in his verdict on the squad, claiming the players simply don’t have the steel to pull on the Soweto giants’ jersey and deliver when it matters.
“Most of the players in Chiefs’ squad, as we speak, are average and, in my opinion, they don’t deserve to play for the team,” he said.
“You can argue with me all you want, but you can’t tell me that players who finish a game against Richards Bay FC without a single shot on target are good enough to play for a club as big as Chiefs, never.”
“You go for an entire first half against your rivals, Orlando Pirates, without having a corner kick, and you want to tell me that you are good enough to play for Chiefs? No, never,” he continued.
“In such a big game, where you should automatically get motivated, that can’t happen.”
He warned that the Soweto giants’ Top Eight spot is far from safe, with the chasing pack snapping at their heels as their form continues to deteriorate .
“Now the team is fighting for a place in the Top Eight, and it’s not going to be easy. The spot in the Top Eight is now not guaranteed despite their promising start to the season, and something needs to change,” he added.