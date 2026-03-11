No 'disrespect' for Orlando Pirates as Kaizer Chiefs legend calls the PSL title race for Mamelodi Sundowns after Orbit College win - 'Write it down'

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken another big step towards defending their crown, and former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes the race is already as good as over.

The Brazilians moved three points clear at the summit of the Betway Premiership following a professional 2-0 victory over Orbit College at Olympia Park on Tuesday night, a result that extends their winning streak to seven matches, leaving their title rivals under no illusions as to how difficult it will be to unseat the perennial champions.

The victory took Masandawana to 47 points from 20 matches, piling the pressure on Orlando Pirates ahead of the Buccaneers' clash with Richards Bay on Wednesday night.

Despite the looming threat from the Soweto giants, Khanye is adamant that the trophy is staying in Pretoria.

Speaking on iDiski TV, the outspoken pundit was firm in his conviction: "Well done to Sundowns and I’m still maintaining they will win the league again. I said this before the season started. Yes the race is tight and we should also compliment Pirates, let’s not disrespect them because they have played well this season."