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Nico Williams avoids serious injury as Athletic Club star expected to return for Spain's World Cup campaign
Tests rule out serious tendon damage
Athletic Club and the Spanish national team can breathe a collective sigh of relief following the results of Williams' medical examinations.
The winger underwent a scan on Monday morning which successfully ruled out any serious injury to his hamstring, specifically confirming that the tendon has not been affected. This was the primary concern for both club doctors and the national team staff after the player was forced off in the first half of his team's La Liga match at San Mames.
According to Marca, the diagnosis indicates a recovery period of approximately three weeks. This timeline is a major boost for Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, as it suggests the Euro 2024 final MVP will be available for selection when the World Cup squad is finalised.
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Spain's World Cup opener in sight
The optimistic recovery schedule means Williams is theoretically on track to be available for Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15. Although he may miss the warm-up friendly against Iraq on June 4, he is expected to join the squad for their preparations in the United States.
De la Fuente had reportedly been willing to wait for the player to recover even if it meant missing the first two group matches, but those measures may no longer be necessary.
Given the nature of the opening opponent, the coaching staff may still choose to ease Williams back into competitive action. However, having him integrated with the group from the start of the tournament in the U.S. is a scenario that seemed unlikely just 24 hours ago.
Spain dealing with growing injury list
De la Fuente is currently navigating a period of uncertainty regarding several key attacking assets. Beyond the concerns for Nico, the Spain boss is keeping a close eye on the fitness levels of Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino, who have also been dealing with minor physical issues.
The technical staff is working overtime to ensure the core of the side that tasted success in Germany remains intact for the global showpiece.
Victor Munoz is another name under observation, having suffered a minor calf injury. While Munoz is a more recent addition to the national team setup, his injury is considered the least severe of the group.
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Athletic Club's end-of-season adjustments
For Athletic Club, the news is bittersweet. While they celebrate the fact that their star asset has avoided a long-term layoff, the injury effectively ends Nico's participation in the final portion of the Spanish league campaign.
Ernesto Valverde will have to find alternative solutions on the flanks as the Lions look to finish their season strongly without their most explosive attacking threat.