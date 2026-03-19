Newcastle send scouts to watch Inter Milan star Pio Esposito ahead of potential summer swoop

Newcastle United are conducting an intensive search in the European market for outstanding young talent, with Francesco Pio Esposito emerging as a key target. The club has recently intensified its scouting efforts, with Tutto Sport reporting that a club representative was present at the San Siro stadium on Saturday. The scout watched Inter Milan's 1-1 draw with Atalanta, a match in which the young striker found the net.

The Tyneside club is not alone in its admiration for the striker, who is considered one of the most promising teenagers in world football. Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the forward, but Newcastle have made significant moves in the last 20 days to position themselves in the race. Eddie Howe is keen to add a dynamic presence to his frontline, and the Italian Golden Boy winner fits the profile of the high-potential players the club's ownership currently covets.