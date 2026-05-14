New era at Naturena! Kaizer Chiefs confirm major boardroom appointment as Soweto giants overhaul management structure
Amakhosi welcome back a familiar face
In a move designed to strengthen their administrative backbone, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the appointment of Bheki Shongwe as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the club, effective May 2026.
According to Amakhosi media team, Shongwe is far from a stranger at Naturena, having previously held the role of Managing Director between 2009 and 2012 before continuing his association with the club in a different capacity.
The businessman has been serving as a non-executive director on the current Board of Directors while successfully managing his own businesses.
His return to an executive role is seen as a strategic step to ensure the club's 56-year legacy is upheld while adapting to the modern demands of professional football management in the Premier Soccer League.
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A strategic partnership with Dr. Motaung
The new CEO will not be working in isolation, as the club has outlined a collaborative structure involving the highest levels of leadership.
According to a statement by the club on Thursday, Shongwe is tasked with assisting Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung with the overall running of the club.
His familiarity with the Amakhosi internal culture was cited as a primary reason for his selection to this prestigious post.
“His extensive knowledge of the organisation and its operations makes him well-suited to lead us into the future.
"In his new role, Mr Shongwe will oversee the day-to-day running of the Club, reporting directly to the Chairman and the Board, while working closely with the heads of departments,” the club confirmed.
This hierarchy is intended to streamline decision-making as the club looks to mount a serious title challenge next season.
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Ensuring success both on and off the field
While the fans focus on the starting XI, the club management is prioritising industrial-strength stability to support the technical team.
The official statement continued: “Importantly, he will also be assisting Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung with the overall running of the organisation, ensuring that the Club continues to thrive both on and off the field.
"We welcome Mr Shongwe back to the Amakhosi fold and wish him every success in his new role, and look forward to his leadership as we continue to build on our proud legacy of 56 years.”
This appointment comes at a time when Chiefs are looking to capitalise on a resurgent season.
By securing a technical leader with a corporate background, the Glamour Boys are aiming to bridge the gap between their commercial potential and their on-field performance, which has shown marked improvement over the current campaign.
Durban showdown as CAF qualification is secured
On the pitch, the news serves as a boost ahead of Amakhosi’s fixture against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
It has already been a season of progress for the side, who have managed to fight their way back into the upper echelons of the league table after a few difficult years of transition.
Chiefs have already secured qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup for next season, as the club is now guaranteed to finish in position three with two matches to go.