New era at Naturena! Kaizer Chiefs confirm major boardroom appointment as Soweto giants overhaul management structure

In a move designed to strengthen their administrative backbone, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the appointment of Bheki Shongwe as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the club, effective May 2026.

According to Amakhosi media team, Shongwe is far from a stranger at Naturena, having previously held the role of Managing Director between 2009 and 2012 before continuing his association with the club in a different capacity.

The businessman has been serving as a non-executive director on the current Board of Directors while successfully managing his own businesses.

His return to an executive role is seen as a strategic step to ensure the club's 56-year legacy is upheld while adapting to the modern demands of professional football management in the Premier Soccer League.



