'Absolutely phenomenal' - Max Dowman earns rave review from ex-Chelsea star after stunning impact in Arsenal win against Everton

Arsenal struggled for 89 minutes to break down a resilient Everton defense. Despite early efforts from Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, the Gunners lacked a clinical edge. Everything changed when Mikel Arteta introduced 16-year-old Dowman, who played a key role in creating Viktor Gyokeres' late opener before going on his own solo run to beat the Everton defence and tap into an open goal. Speaking on BBC Radio 5, Nevin noted the immediate shift in momentum, stating: "The creativity of Max Dowman...he created the first goal – he changed the game when he came on. That last moment when he ran the length of the pitch is absolutely phenomenal. That will be remembered with many, many years to come. "