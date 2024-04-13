Nedbank Cup: Stellenbosch FC join Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-finals after thumping SuperSport United

BackPagePixClifton MabasaNedbank Cup: Stellenbosch FC join Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-finals after thumping SuperSport UnitedCupStellenbosch FCSuperSport UnitedIqraam RaynersGavin HuntStellenbosch FC vs SuperSport UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueIn-form Stellies proved to be too strong for Matsatsantsa in a quarter-final match at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStellenbosch hammered SuperSport Rayners produced outstanding performanceStellies advanced to the semi-finals