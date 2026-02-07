Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila vs Pirates Date: 7 February 2026 Kick-off: 15h00 SA Time Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium
How to watch TTM vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
TTM team news & squads
Tshakhuma have no suspended player for this match and having most of their men available is what they need for such a big match.
“Obviously, it is a wonderful feeling playing against Pirates. It Nedbank Cup Last 32. We know they are log leaders of the Betway Premiership," TTM forward Bonginkosi Sqwaya said as per SuperSport.
"It's an open draw. There were no teams seeded. We could have drawn any team. We are playing against Pirates. It's not going be an easy game. We will see what happens on the day."
Pirates team news & squads
Pirates will be missing the services of centre-back Lebone Seema who is suspended for this game.
With another central defender Tapelo Xoki also out injured, January signing Mpho Chabatsane could make his debut, partnering Nkosinathi Sibisi at the heart of defence.
As Pirates face a third-tier side, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou might opt to give chances to non-regulars, including new signings Abdre de Jong and Daniel Msendami.Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Ndaba, Sibisi, Chabatsane, Nemtajela, Mbatha, De Jong, Sebelebele, Moremi, Mbuthuma
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first time for Pirates and Tshakhuma to meet in a Cup game.
They now come up against each other when there is a huge gulf between the two teams.
Tshakhuma are now in the third-tier and they face Pirates who are seriously bidding for the PSL title, having already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season.
Since being eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup in October 2025, Pirates have not tasted defeat in any competition.
