Khothatso Leballo

Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants as they remain in Durban for clash with their opponents from Limpopo at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. They are keen to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2024 and missed out on an opportunity for a third straight title last season when they finished as runners-up. The Buccaneers are also bidding for this trophy for the 11th time and edge closer to Kaizer Chiefs who have won it 14 times.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

    Kick-off time

    Game:Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila vs Pirates 
    Date:7 February 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue:Moses Mabhida Stadium
    How to watch TTM vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
    TTM team news & squads

    Tshakhuma have no suspended player for this match and having most of their men available is what they need for such a big match. 

    “Obviously, it is a wonderful feeling playing against Pirates. It Nedbank Cup Last 32. We know they are log leaders of the Betway Premiership," TTM forward Bonginkosi Sqwaya said as per SuperSport.

    "It's an open draw. There were no teams seeded. We could have drawn any team. We are playing against Pirates. It's not going be an easy game. We will see what happens on the day."

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates will be missing the services of centre-back Lebone Seema who is suspended for this game.  

    With another central defender Tapelo Xoki also out injured, January signing Mpho Chabatsane could make his debut, partnering Nkosinathi Sibisi at the heart of defence. 

    As Pirates face a third-tier side, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou might opt to give chances to non-regulars, including new signings Abdre de Jong and Daniel Msendami.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Ndaba, Sibisi, Chabatsane, Nemtajela, Mbatha, De Jong, Sebelebele, Moremi, Mbuthuma
    Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first time for Pirates and Tshakhuma to meet in a Cup game.

    They now come up against each other when there is a huge gulf between the two teams.

    Tshakhuma are now in the third-tier and they face Pirates who are seriously bidding for the PSL title, having already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season.

    Since being eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup in October 2025, Pirates have not tasted defeat in any competition.

0