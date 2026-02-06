GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou might line up his men against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Nedbank Cup Round of 16 - Abdeslam Ouaddou to hand Mpho Chabatsane debut with Lebone Seema suspended?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
The Bafana custodian is yet to concede a goal this year in the three matches Pirates have played since football resumed, to extend his clean sheets to seven consecutive games stretching from the end of 2025.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen
The former Stellenbosch captain has started ahead of Thabiso Lebitso of late and is set to continue in this role.
- Backpagepix
LEFT-BACK: Nkosikhona Ndaba
The former Richards Bay man is seen as a replacement of Deon Hotto and an able option should the Namibian leave the Buccaneers.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Mpho Chabatsane
The defender who was signed from Marumo Gallants in January could make his Pirates debut by starting the game in place of the suspended Lebone Seema and injured Tapelo Xoki.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
The Pirates captain's experience could be too much for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela
As this is Ouaddou's opportunity to rest some of his players, he still has capable options and Nemtajela to come in central midfield.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
With Makhehlene Makhaula now prone to injuries, the coach might opt to give him a day off while having Mbatha and Nemtajela pull the strings in the middle of the park.
- Orlando Pirates
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong
Unleashing in-form Relebohile Mofokeng might look as being too tough on TTM and the Moroccan coach has De Jong as an option to start for the first time since joining Pirates in January.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT ATTACKER: Kamogelo Sebelebele
Sebelebele has gone quiet after a spell when he was a hit during his early days at Pirates and he might want to get back to that form.
- Backpagepix
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Moremi continues to show his improvement and would likely be much of a handful for TTM defenders if selected to start.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma
The ex-Richards Bay forward is yet to turn himself into a prolific scorer, but can keep defenders on their toes while opening spaces for his fellow Pirates attackers.