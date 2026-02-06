Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Nedbank Cup Round of 16 - Abdeslam Ouaddou to hand Mpho Chabatsane debut with Lebone Seema suspended?

After the disappointment of being runners-up last season and having their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs end their run of two successive triumphs in this competition, the Buccaneers are keen on reclaiming this trophy this season. They come up against their Limpopo opponents, who were the champions of this tournament in 2021.