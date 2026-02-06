Goal.com
Mpho Chabatsane, Orlando Pirates, January 2026
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Nedbank Cup Round of 16 - Abdeslam Ouaddou to hand Mpho Chabatsane debut with Lebone Seema suspended?

After the disappointment of being runners-up last season and having their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs end their run of two successive triumphs in this competition, the Buccaneers are keen on reclaiming this trophy this season. They come up against their Limpopo opponents, who were the champions of this tournament in 2021.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou might line up his men against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

  Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The Bafana custodian is yet to concede a goal this year in the three matches Pirates have played since football resumed, to extend his clean sheets to seven consecutive games stretching from the end of 2025.  

  Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025

    RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen

    The former Stellenbosch captain has started ahead of Thabiso Lebitso of late and is set to continue in this role. 

  Nkosikhona Ndaba, Orlando Pirates

    LEFT-BACK: Nkosikhona Ndaba

    The former Richards Bay man is seen as a replacement of Deon Hotto and an able option should the Namibian leave the Buccaneers. 

  Mpho Chabatsane, Orlando Pirates, January 2026

    CENTRE-BACK: Mpho Chabatsane

    The defender who was signed from Marumo Gallants in January could make his Pirates debut by starting the game in place of the suspended Lebone Seema and injured Tapelo Xoki. 

  Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    The Pirates captain's experience could be too much for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. 

  Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando Pirates

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    As this is Ouaddou's opportunity to rest some of his players, he still has capable options and Nemtajela to come in central midfield.  

  Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, August 2025

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    With Makhehlene Makhaula now prone to injuries, the coach might opt to give him a day off while having Mbatha and Nemtajela pull the strings in the middle of the park. 

  Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong

    Unleashing in-form Relebohile Mofokeng might look as being too tough on TTM and the Moroccan coach has De Jong as an option to start for the first time since joining Pirates in January.  

  Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Kamogelo Sebelebele

    Sebelebele has gone quiet after a spell when he was a hit during his early days at Pirates and he might want to get back to that form.

  Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Moremi continues to show his improvement and would likely be much of a handful for TTM defenders if selected to start. 

  Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    The ex-Richards Bay forward is yet to turn himself into a prolific scorer, but can keep defenders on their toes while opening spaces for his fellow Pirates attackers. 

