Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Stellenbosch were without defender Thabo Moloisane when they were beaten 3-0 by CR Belouizdad in a CAF Confederation Cup match at home.

The centre-back is racing to be fit for the Chiefs match in which the Cape Winelands need to be tight at the back.

Coach Gavin Hunt started star player Devin Titus from the bench against Belouizdad, but the attacker could start on Wednesday.

Stephens, Godswill, Stanic, Lebusa, Butsaka, Jooste, Tiwani, Jabaar, Palace, Titus, Mabasa