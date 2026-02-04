Goal.com
Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview
Khothatso Leballo

Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's trip to the Mother City to face the Cape Winelands outfit in this knockout game on Wednesday. The Soweto giants are bidding to defend the most prestigious Cup tournament in South African football after being crowned champions last season to end a 10-year trophy drought. They will be at Cape Town Stadium to face their wounded opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more. 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs 
    Date:04 February 2026
    Kick-off:19h00 SA Time
    Venue:Cape Town Stadium
  • Stellenbosch FC, CAF Confederation CupBackpagepix

    How to watch Stellenbosch vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
  • Devine Titus and Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    Stellenbosch team news & squads

    Stellenbosch were without defender Thabo Moloisane when they were beaten 3-0 by CR Belouizdad in a CAF Confederation Cup match at home.

    The centre-back is racing to be fit for the Chiefs match in which the Cape Winelands need to be tight at the back.

    Coach Gavin Hunt started star player Devin Titus from the bench against Belouizdad, but the attacker could start on Wednesday.

    Stellenbosch Predicted XI: Stephens, Godswill, Stanic, Lebusa, Butsaka, Jooste, Tiwani, Jabaar, Palace, Titus, Mabasa

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs team news & squads

    Right-back Reeve Frosler is out after recently undergoing surgery, but goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has started full training after recovering from a shoulder injury.

    Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are still doubtful due to fitness issues. 

    Chiefs possible XI:Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Ndlovu, Maboe, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Da Silva
  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Stellenbosch conceding five goals in their last two games, while also not scoring, could be a huge concern for Hunt. 

    The veteran coach had started life in the Winelands by beating Sekhukhune 1-0 in the Premier Soccer League, but back-to-back defeats by Belouizdad deflated them.

    Against such a run of form, Stellenbosch would be hoping that it will not hurt their confidence facing Chiefs.

    They come up with Amakhosi, who have won all four of their games since resuming competitive club football after the 2025 AFCON break.

    But worrisome for Chiefs is that their wins have been narrow 1-0 victories that reflect on a struggling attack. 

    Head-to-head record this season
    DateMatchCompetition
    October 4, 2025Stellenbosch 0-0 Chiefs [Stellies won 5-4 on penalties]Carling Knockout
    August 10, 2025Stellenbosch 0-2 Chiefs PSL
  • Siyabonga Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, Devin Titus, Stellenbosch, October 2025Backpage

    Useful links

0