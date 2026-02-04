Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date: 04 February 2026 Kick-off: 19h00 SA Time Venue: Cape Town Stadium
How to watch Stellenbosch vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Stellenbosch team news & squads
Stellenbosch were without defender Thabo Moloisane when they were beaten 3-0 by CR Belouizdad in a CAF Confederation Cup match at home.
The centre-back is racing to be fit for the Chiefs match in which the Cape Winelands need to be tight at the back.
Coach Gavin Hunt started star player Devin Titus from the bench against Belouizdad, but the attacker could start on Wednesday.Stellenbosch Predicted XI: Stephens, Godswill, Stanic, Lebusa, Butsaka, Jooste, Tiwani, Jabaar, Palace, Titus, Mabasa
Chiefs team news & squads
Right-back Reeve Frosler is out after recently undergoing surgery, but goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has started full training after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are still doubtful due to fitness issues.Chiefs possible XI:Petersen, Solomons, McCarthy, Miguel, Kwinika, Ndlovu, Maboe, Shabalala, Lilepo, Mmodi, Da Silva
Head-to-head and recent form
Stellenbosch conceding five goals in their last two games, while also not scoring, could be a huge concern for Hunt.
The veteran coach had started life in the Winelands by beating Sekhukhune 1-0 in the Premier Soccer League, but back-to-back defeats by Belouizdad deflated them.
Against such a run of form, Stellenbosch would be hoping that it will not hurt their confidence facing Chiefs.
They come up with Amakhosi, who have won all four of their games since resuming competitive club football after the 2025 AFCON break.
But worrisome for Chiefs is that their wins have been narrow 1-0 victories that reflect on a struggling attack.Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition October 4, 2025 Stellenbosch 0-0 Chiefs [Stellies won 5-4 on penalties] Carling Knockout August 10, 2025 Stellenbosch 0-2 Chiefs PSL
