GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their players against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup Last-32 at Cape Town Stadium.
Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup Round of 32 - Key players to be rested for crucial CAFCC clash with Luke Baartman and Thulani Mabaso starting?
- Backpagepix
GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen
For someone who goes into this match having kept six straight clean sheets, there is nothing more Petersen needs to motivate him.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons
Solomons has managed to convince the coach to start him ahead of Thabiso Monyane and would want to forget the penalty he missed in the Carling Knockout Round of 16 against Stellies.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy
The Amakhosi coaches are not worried by the absence of Bradley Cross, as McCarthy has been doing well.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel
The Portugal-born defender would want to continue with his solid performance swhoch cpould earn him a return to the Angola national team.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika
The coaches might see no need to tamper with a backline that has been unbreachable in recent ganmes and Kwinika also brings some leadership qualities like Petersen and Miguel.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe
Kaze and Ben Youssef have showered Maboe with superlatives in the past few days, both agreeing that they have a jewel, especially after he won the Man of the Match award against Marumo Gallants.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu
The understanding between Maboe and Ndlovu could make it difficult for Sibongoseni Mthethwa and Thabo Cele to get back into this midfield.
- Kaizer Chiefs
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala
Having joined the Chiefs centurion club, Shabalala would want to prove why he has been kept at Naturena to reach 100 games, which he clocked against ZESCO United last weekend.
- Backpage
RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo
Arguably Chiefs' Man of the Month with two goals in the last two games, including a sensational strike against Gallants, Lilepo could be the man to watch for Stellenbosch defenders.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi
One of the most criticised Chiefs players, Mmodi, still has a lot to do to silence those on his case.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva
The Guinea-Bissau international go into this game knowing he last scored in a competitive match exactly three months ago and would want to improve on that.