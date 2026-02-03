Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup Round of 32 - Key players to be rested for crucial CAFCC clash with Luke Baartman and Thulani Mabaso starting?

The Soweto giants set the ball rolling in their quest to defend the most prestigious knockout competition in South African football. They come up against the Cape Winelands side, who booted them out of the Carling Knockout in October 2025 and would want to avoid another upset at the hands of the same opponents when the two teams meet on Wednesday.