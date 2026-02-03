Goal.com
Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup Round of 32 - Key players to be rested for crucial CAFCC clash with Luke Baartman and Thulani Mabaso starting?

The Soweto giants set the ball rolling in their quest to defend the most prestigious knockout competition in South African football. They come up against the Cape Winelands side, who booted them out of the Carling Knockout in October 2025 and would want to avoid another upset at the hands of the same opponents when the two teams meet on Wednesday.

GOAL predicts how Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef could line up their players against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup Last-32 at Cape Town Stadium.  

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    For someone who goes into this match having kept six straight clean sheets, there is nothing more Petersen needs to motivate him. 

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    Solomons has managed to convince the coach to start him ahead of Thabiso Monyane and would want to forget the penalty he missed in the Carling Knockout Round of 16 against Stellies. 

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    The Amakhosi coaches are not worried by the absence of Bradley Cross, as McCarthy has been doing well.  

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    The Portugal-born defender would want to continue with his solid performance swhoch cpould earn him a return to the Angola national team. 

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The coaches might see no need to tamper with a backline that has been unbreachable in recent ganmes and Kwinika also brings some leadership qualities like Petersen and Miguel. 

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    Kaze and Ben Youssef have showered Maboe with superlatives in the past few days, both agreeing that they have a jewel, especially after he won the Man of the Match award against Marumo Gallants. 

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    The understanding between Maboe and Ndlovu could make it difficult for Sibongoseni Mthethwa and Thabo Cele to get back into this midfield.   

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Having joined the Chiefs centurion club, Shabalala would want to prove why he has been kept at Naturena to reach 100 games, which he clocked against ZESCO United last weekend.  

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    Arguably Chiefs' Man of the Month with two goals in the last two games, including a sensational strike against Gallants, Lilepo could be the man to watch for Stellenbosch defenders. 

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    One of the most criticised Chiefs players, Mmodi, still has a lot to do to silence those on his case.   

  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio da Silva

    The Guinea-Bissau international go into this game knowing he last scored in a competitive match exactly three months ago and would want to improve on that.  

0