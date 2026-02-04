Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Gomora United Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's hosting of their National First Division opponents in this Cup clash on Wednesday. The Tshwane giants are out to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2022 and have lifted six times overall. They are the third most successful team in this competition after defending champions Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Gomora United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.    

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Mamelodi Sundowns vs Gomora United 
    Date:4 February 2026
    Kick-off:19h00 SA Time
    Venue:Loftus Versfeld
  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    How to watch Sundowns vs Gomora online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Variety 3 Channel 208
  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Earlier this week, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso said defender Mothobui Mvala had a second surgery and is now recovering.

    January signing Monnapule Saleng is expected back to full fitness earlier than initially anticipated. 

    After missing the last two games, captain Ronwen Williams could be back at the weekend when Sundowns face FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League tie.

    Sundowns Predicted XI:Onyango, Morena, Lunga, Johannes, Ndamane, Mkhulise, Adams, Reisinho, Rayners, Sales, Leon

  • Mxolisi Macuphu & Taariq Fielies, AmaZulu vs Royal AM, December 2023Royal AM

    Gomora team news & squads

    Gomora suffered a big blow on the PSL transfer deadline day when experienced defender Justice Chabalala left the club.

    The former Orlando Pirates centre-back is now a free agent and has been linked with a move to Siwelele FC.    

    However, former Bidvest Wits and SuperSport forward Mxolisi Macuphu could provide the much-needed experience against a big team like Sundowns.

    Kaizer Chiefs loanee Sfiso Timba could also make his Gomora debut against Sundowns. 

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns go into Wednesday's encounter under pressure from the 2-1 CAF Champions League defeat by Al Hilal away last Friday.

    It was a result which exerted more pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, whose future is uncertain at Chloorkop.

    The 2-2 home draw with Al Hilal had already made the situation difficult for Masandawana. 

    They are now coming up against lower-tier opponents and would be out to avoid what would be a monumental upset, which could be the final nail in Cardoso's coffin.

    Gomora go into this match on a four-match winless run, which has left them 12th on the NFD table.

  • Nedbank Cup TrophyBackpage

