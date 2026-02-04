Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Gomora United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Nedbank Cup Round of 32: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Gomora United Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Gomora United Date: 4 February 2026 Kick-off: 19h00 SA Time Venue: Loftus Versfeld
- Backpage
How to watch Sundowns vs Gomora online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Variety 3 Channel 208
- Backpagepix
Sundowns team news & squads
Earlier this week, Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso said defender Mothobui Mvala had a second surgery and is now recovering.
January signing Monnapule Saleng is expected back to full fitness earlier than initially anticipated.
After missing the last two games, captain Ronwen Williams could be back at the weekend when Sundowns face FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League tie.Sundowns Predicted XI:Onyango, Morena, Lunga, Johannes, Ndamane, Mkhulise, Adams, Reisinho, Rayners, Sales, Leon
- Royal AM
Gomora team news & squads
Gomora suffered a big blow on the PSL transfer deadline day when experienced defender Justice Chabalala left the club.
The former Orlando Pirates centre-back is now a free agent and has been linked with a move to Siwelele FC.
However, former Bidvest Wits and SuperSport forward Mxolisi Macuphu could provide the much-needed experience against a big team like Sundowns.
Kaizer Chiefs loanee Sfiso Timba could also make his Gomora debut against Sundowns.
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns go into Wednesday's encounter under pressure from the 2-1 CAF Champions League defeat by Al Hilal away last Friday.
It was a result which exerted more pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, whose future is uncertain at Chloorkop.
The 2-2 home draw with Al Hilal had already made the situation difficult for Masandawana.
They are now coming up against lower-tier opponents and would be out to avoid what would be a monumental upset, which could be the final nail in Cardoso's coffin.
Gomora go into this match on a four-match winless run, which has left them 12th on the NFD table.
- Backpage
Useful links