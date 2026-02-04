Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Gomora United in Nedbank Cup duel – Under-pressure Miguel Cardoso to field Monnapule Saleng and Themba Zwane?

After a disappointing show in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana now focus on a domestic tournament. On paper, it is easy to predict a win for the Pretoria giants, but upsets always have a way of writing themselves in such encounters. This is a cup that has eluded the Premier Soccer League giants for some time now, and Downs would be keen to end the poor run that has stretched for three seasons.

Mamelodi Sundowns start their Nedbank Cup campaign with a match against Gomora United on Wednesday.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso is a man under pressure, especially after a recent 2-1 defeat to Al Hilal in a continental showdown. Downs would be keen to return to winning ways to boost their morale as the season enters a crucial stage. 

Ordinarily, coaches have always played their perceived second-tier teams to tackle lower league sides, but Cardoso might want to deploy his strongest force. This is because he wants Sundowns to win, given the current pressure on his shoulders. A loss to Gomora United will just put his position in more uncertainty.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cardoso will line up his players to face the Round of 32 opponents.

  • Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Denis Onyango

    Sundowns' second-choice goalkeeper will have to be deployed again, especially with Ronwen Williams not available through injury. 

  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thapelo Morena

    As Cardoso had his eyes fixed on the Al Hilal game, he rested his usual starters, including Khuliso Mudau, for the Sekhukhune United game. Against Gomora, Morena is predicted to start as the Bafana Bafana first-choice defender, resting for future more crucial games. 

  • Tshepang Moremi and Divine Lunga, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Divine Lunga

    The Zimbabwean is set to be trusted with the roles for this position, as Aubrey Modiba, just like Mudau, rests and awaits PSL and Champions League games.

  • Keagan Johannes, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Mamelodi Sundowns

    CENTRE-BACK: Kegan Johannes

    His future at Sundowns was a matter of intense speculation in the last two transfer windows, but he did not leave. He is among the players who have had to deal with limited playtime but featured against Babina Noko. 

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    He made his debut against Sekhukhune United and helped the team produce a clean sheet. 

    Cardoso said he was impressed with the former TS Galaxy defender, and the Bafana star is expected to earn more minutes on Wednesday.

  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphelele Mkhulise

    The fan-favourite midfielder earned a new contract despite facing stiff competition and reduced involvement. 

    He is expected to be deployed, and what is expected of him is to produce high-level performance that could help raise his profile and earn the coach's trust going forward. 

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    Another Downs' star that has fallen down the pecking order, with stiff competition becoming the order of the day at Chloorkop. 

    As he faces the challenge of breaking into PSL and Champions League starting teams, his only hope is to earn minutes through domestic competitions.

  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2026Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Miguel Reisinho

    Among the new signings who are working hard to stamp authority in the first team. A good show against Gomora will help him make a good case for himself. 

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Iqraam Rayners

    With the competition that Brayan Leon has brought, the Bafana forward could be forced to contend with a wide role.

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    On a good day, the Brazilian is a reliable force in creating chances and even scoring goals for Masandawana. Goals against Al Hilal on both legs and against Orbit College have proven that he is indeed a key attacking asset for Masandawana. 

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian found the back of the net against Sekhukhune and Orbit College, sending a signal to his positional rivals, Rayners and Peter Shalulile, that he did not cross borders to come and joke. 

