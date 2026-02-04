Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Gomora United in Nedbank Cup duel – Under-pressure Miguel Cardoso to field Monnapule Saleng and Themba Zwane?

Mamelodi Sundowns start their Nedbank Cup campaign with a match against Gomora United on Wednesday.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso is a man under pressure, especially after a recent 2-1 defeat to Al Hilal in a continental showdown. Downs would be keen to return to winning ways to boost their morale as the season enters a crucial stage.

Ordinarily, coaches have always played their perceived second-tier teams to tackle lower league sides, but Cardoso might want to deploy his strongest force. This is because he wants Sundowns to win, given the current pressure on his shoulders. A loss to Gomora United will just put his position in more uncertainty.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cardoso will line up his players to face the Round of 32 opponents.