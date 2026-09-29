In the second round of the Nations League, European and world champions Spain host Croatia in Seville. Spain opened Group 3 in League A with a 3-2 win away to England, while Croatia beat the Czech Republic 2-1. Also tonight, again at 20.45, the Czech Republic v England is being played.
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Nations League, Spain-Croatia LIVE
The match report
Spain-Croatia
Scorers:
Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena, Fermin Lopez. Head coach: De La Fuente
Croatia (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Smolcic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pasalic, Kovacic; Beljo, Sucic, Perisic; Misic. Head coach: Bilic
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