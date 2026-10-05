Allegri knows he must change tack. They cannot afford to drop any more points. To do that, he needs players back. Tomorrow he could have news on Scott McTominay, who will undergo the medical tests needed to obtain sporting clearance after the ablation carried out in September. If he gets the all-clear, the midfielder can return to training with the group and hope for a call-up as early as Saturday night's match at the Maradona against Frosinone.