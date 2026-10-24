Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Allegri NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Napoli, Allegri on the midfield: “I’ve picked three, they’re free to play”

SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli vs Roma
Roma
Serie A

The Azzurri manager speaks ahead of the match against Roma

Massimiliano Allegri, the Napoli manager, speaks to DAZN ahead of the Roma match.


On De Bruyne's midfield role:

"I've put three in midfield; they need to be allowed to play freely."

  • On individual aggression in duels:

    "It's the details that make the difference. If you're not aggressive, your opponents have an easier time. Even against Bodo, we gave the impression that we could concede goals far too easily."


    How did he convince De Bruyne?

    "There was no need. I put him in that position and he's good at moving. Anguissa has to provide balance and McTominay is more attack-minded."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

27 Oct 2026

CGL

CGL

MON

MON

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

NAP

NAP