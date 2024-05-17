"My mom died in 2019 and in the same year, my daughter passed away, she was burnt in the fire! I am not making any money' - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Rodney Ramagalela opens up on life struggles
The 2017/18 PSL Golden Boot award winner has opened up about his life struggles as he hopes to revive his career.
- Ramagalela opens up on his struggles
- The ex-Polokwane City striker's house got burnt
- The veteran player is currently jobless