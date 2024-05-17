Polokwane City, Rodney Ramagalela
Clifton Mabasa

"My mom died in 2019 and in the same year, my daughter passed away, she was burnt in the fire! I am not making any money' - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Rodney Ramagalela opens up on life struggles

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCRhulani MokwenaStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPolokwane City

The 2017/18 PSL Golden Boot award winner has opened up about his life struggles as he hopes to revive his career.

  • Ramagalela opens up on his struggles
  • The ex-Polokwane City striker's house got burnt
  • The veteran player is currently jobless
