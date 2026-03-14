Muhsin Ertugral blasts former Kaizer Chiefs coaches for recent criticisms - 'Great clubs are not monsters!'
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Ertugral defends Amakhosi dignity
Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral has launched a passionate defense of the Soweto giants, hitting out at former managers who have chosen to criticise the club during its current slump.
The Amakhosi are enduring a nightmare run of form, having suffered four consecutive defeats across all competitions, including a demoralising 1-0 loss to Richards Bay FC that has left the Naturena faithful in a state of revolt.
Addressing the situation on LinkedIn, Ertugral expressed his dismay at the "noise" being generated by peers who have previously held the top job at the club.
"Today I am writing not as someone once served Kaizer Chiefs, but as someone who carry deep respect for what this Club represents. It’s a Club that gave many of us the opportunity and the platform to grow in our profession. That is why I must say I am disappointed. Not because difficult truths should never be spoken. I think sometimes it has to be. For me, timing also shows character," the veteran coach stated.
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Addressing Baxter and the critics
Ertugral’s comments appear to be a direct response to recent controversial remarks made by fellow former coach Stuart Baxter regarding his tenure at the club. The timing of such comments has been questioned, especially as fans recently marched to the club’s headquarters to deliver a list of grievances.
"Kaizer Chiefs is going through a very difficult period. Confidence is very fragile at the moment, results are painful and the frustration of supporters is blowing up. When a club is hurting like this, when emotions are running high, I struggle to understand the value of former coaches years later to pointing fingers," Ertugral wrote.
He continued by highlighting the unique cultural significance of the South African institution.
"Kaizer Chiefs is not just a football team. For millions it represents memories, pride and identity. There are real challenges is not the noise outside. The real challenge is the structure inside. What is the Clubs identity? Who carries the technical responsibility and accountability? For me a key pillar is, is the recruitment aligned with a clear playing model? And the academy connected to the first team?"
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The mirror of club culture
In a profound reflection on the nature of elite sporting organisations and a riposte to Ernst Middendorp's own LinkedIn post, Ertugral suggested that the current chaos is a reflection of internal issues rather than external malice.
"Great clubs are not monsters. They are mirrors !!! They reflect clarity, or the confusion from people they are responsible for guiding the process. I think, and that’s my own opinion, when a club is already hurt, former coaches should be careful not to make themselves the story! The club must remain the story," the tactician added, urging for a shift in focus back to the football.
The former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town boss believes that the club’s leadership and former employees owe the badge more respect during these trying times.
He insisted that the narrative should focus on rebuilding the foundation of the club rather than settling old scores or seeking relevance through the media.
For Ertugral, the prestige of the Amakhosi should be protected by those who have benefited from its stature in the past.
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A call for unity at Naturena
The Turkish manager concluded his message by calling for a united front between the management and the supporters to navigate the current storm.
"Kaizer Chiefs does not need more noise. It needs structure. It needs humility. It needs togetherness. Supporters has always played an important role, especially I know that from the Chairman how much he cares.
"The club has always taken strength from loyalty and passion from its fans," Ertugral remarked as he sought to calm the volatile atmosphere surrounding the team.
Looking ahead, he urged patience as the club looks to solve its technical identity crisis and move away from the current string of poor results.
"Maybe NOW more than ever it needs supporters stand behind the badge even when the road is very difficult. I don't think you can rebuilt through anger, but through unity, patience and belief and obviously with the right criticism. With respect, Muhsin Ertuğral," the statement finished, leaving the ball firmly in the court of the club's current decision-makers.