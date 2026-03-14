Muhsin Ertugral blasts former Kaizer Chiefs coaches for recent criticisms - 'Great clubs are not monsters!'

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral has launched a passionate defense of the Soweto giants, hitting out at former managers who have chosen to criticise the club during its current slump.

The Amakhosi are enduring a nightmare run of form, having suffered four consecutive defeats across all competitions, including a demoralising 1-0 loss to Richards Bay FC that has left the Naturena faithful in a state of revolt.

Addressing the situation on LinkedIn, Ertugral expressed his dismay at the "noise" being generated by peers who have previously held the top job at the club.

"Today I am writing not as someone once served Kaizer Chiefs, but as someone who carry deep respect for what this Club represents. It’s a Club that gave many of us the opportunity and the platform to grow in our profession. That is why I must say I am disappointed. Not because difficult truths should never be spoken. I think sometimes it has to be. For me, timing also shows character," the veteran coach stated.