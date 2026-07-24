Mpumi Khoza blasts technical staff over Orlando 'Pirates is just a name' remarks - 'That statement doesn't make me sleep'

Orlando Pirates Director of Football Mpumi Khoza has offered a candid assessment of the club's recent standards, with behind-the-scenes footage revealing his frustration following the Buccaneers' goalless draw against Durban City during the closing stages of last season.

The comments, featured in the latest episode of the club's documentary series, were prompted by Durban City midfielder Siphamandla Ncanana's post-match television interview, in which he remarked that 'Pirates is just a name'.

Khoza used the comments to question the standards set by the club's technical staff, arguing that such remarks should never have been invited in the first place.



