Mpumi Khoza blasts technical staff over Orlando 'Pirates is just a name' remarks - 'That statement doesn't make me sleep'
Ncanana's post-match interview
Orlando Pirates Director of Football Mpumi Khoza has offered a candid assessment of the club's recent standards, with behind-the-scenes footage revealing his frustration following the Buccaneers' goalless draw against Durban City during the closing stages of last season.
The comments, featured in the latest episode of the club's documentary series, were prompted by Durban City midfielder Siphamandla Ncanana's post-match television interview, in which he remarked that 'Pirates is just a name'.
Khoza used the comments to question the standards set by the club's technical staff, arguing that such remarks should never have been invited in the first place.
- Backpagepix
The root of Khoza's frustration
Addressing a management meeting in the fourth episode of Bucs Camp: We Fight Till The End, Khoza was relentless in his critique of the technical department's inability to convert dominance into results.
He questioned the repetitive nature of the squad's tactical failures and the lack of clinical finishing despite high shot volumes.
"We create a lot of chances, we create a lot of volume, but when we don't have any big chances," Khoza said.
"It's… for me it's nonsensical. It's actually laughable.
"Like, are you guys comfortable going through the same things every day and saying, 'Okay, yeah, this is what we did… This is what we did…'?
Defending the Buccaneers badge
He stated that the lack of accountability was leading to a situation where the legendary Soweto outfit was no longer feared.
"But we talk about these things, but nothing happens," he added.
"Then we sit here, and when we come to this board, we're going to speculate the same thing.
"And then we're going to make people like Durban City come and say words like, 'Pirates is just a name'.
"We do that. We give people the thinking that they can disrespect this badge and say, 'Pirates is just a name'.
"That statement doesn't make me sleep. For someone to have the guts to say that…"
- Orlando Pirates
A warning shot for the new season
Although the comments were made during the closing stages of last season, they provide an insight into the standards expected behind the scenes at Mayfair.
Having gone on to secure the Premier Soccer League title, the challenge now will be to build on that success.
With the Buccaneers set to compete in the CAF Champions League, maintaining those standards while becoming more clinical in front of goal will be crucial if they are to challenge on the continental stage and continue living up to the expectations that come with the badge.
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