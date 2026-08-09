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Banyana Banyana vs MoroccoBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Morocco 2-1 South Africa: 'Banyana need to be revamped, half the squad need to retire, a very poor WAFCON'

South Africa
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
K. Swart
T. Kgatlana
H. Magaia
I. Jraidi
S. Mssoudy
H. Ait El Haj
I. Redouani

Banyana Banyana were eliminated from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament by hosts Morocco who joined Algeria in booking their place in the semi finals and a spot at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

  • Match report

    Morocco made a strong start and should have opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sanaa Mssoudy put a header narrowly over.

    South Africa responded immediately through Thembi Kgatlana, whose first sight of goal a minute later also went over the bar.

    In the 31st minute Morocco had the breakthrough when Sakina Ouzraoui produced a sublime first-time finish to register her second goal of the tournament.

    The lead stayed intact to the halftime break but just six minutes after the restart Morocco doubled their advantage when Hanane Ait El Haj calmly converted from the penalty spot after Banyana were adjudged to have committed a foul inside the area.

    Trailing by two goals, South Africa upped their intensity and were rewarded in the 67th minute when Thembi Kgatlana broke in from the left and unleashed a fierce strike that reduced the deficit.

    Banyana continued to push forward in search of an equaliser however, Morocco limited clear-cut opportunities despite the mounting pressure.

    When the final whistle sounded, it was Morocco who emerged 2-1 winners to avenge their defeat by the same scoreline in the 2022 WAFCON final.



    Below, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the result...


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  • Jermaine SeoposenweGetty Images

    Tough one

    Extremely tough one my Sisters! You fought hard until the end! Keep your heads up!🇿🇦🫂💔 - Jermaine Seoposenwe

  • Kaylin Swart - Banyana BanyanaGetty Images

    Banana scenes

    Banana scenes at Banyana goal keeping!! A perfect summary of the aged team. Half of the squad members need to retire.- Saddique Shaban

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  • Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana, July 2025Backpage

    Fresh ideas

    Fresh ideas needed here, it was really a very poor tournament by Banyana. Mainly attributed to decision making from our technical team - Ntsako khoza

  • South Africa Banyana Banyana WAFCON team photoBackpagepix

    Off-field issues

    Banyana Banyana's problems right now are not just about football — it's a mix of off-field issues that have been building for a while. If these issues are not resolved we might not have a team in the future 🤞🏿🥲 #WAFCON #SAFA - IamLesson

  • South Africa Banyana BanyanaBackpagepix

    Sell by dates

    I think Banyana Banyana need to be revamped. The coach and about 80% of the squad players have reached their sell by dates. - Bongani Mgubela