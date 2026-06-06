Morgan Gould tips Bafana Bafana to make 2026 FIFA World Cup history - 'I even see us going as far as the last 16'
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Gould tips Bafana for knockout glory
Ex-Bafana Bafana defender Morgan Gould says the team has what it takes to advance from the group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite South Africa never having progressed beyond the opening round in their previous appearances on the global stage, Gould is adamant that the current crop of talent can change the narrative.
Speaking to the media during the Honor and Adidas Football Friday activation, Gould expressed total confidence in the squad’s potential to upset the odds.
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'We are going into the next round'
“I don’t want to speak about whether we are going to do it," Gould said as per Sowetan.
"We are going into the next round.
"We have a capable team to take us to the next round, stay as the underdogs and come out victorious.”
Challenging the Group A heavyweights
Bafana find themselves in a tricky Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea, but Gould is confident Hugo Broos’ men have enough quality to navigate the group and book their place in the knockout stages.
“We are definitely going into the next round,” Gould added.
"I even see us going as far as the last 16, and anything from there will be gold for us.
"Bafana have done well in the past few years, and for them to cap it off with 16th place will be great.”
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Aiming for the top spots
He believes the team is more than capable of securing an automatic qualification spot by outperforming their group rivals over the three matchdays.
“We are definitely going there with the mindset of finishing in the top two.
"We trust the guys, everyone who is there.
“We are not looking at finishing third; we are going to give everything we have, and the worst-case scenario is finishing second, and that will be a great achievement for us.”