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Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Morgan Gould tips Bafana Bafana to make 2026 FIFA World Cup history - 'I even see us going as far as the last 16'

World Cup
South Africa
M. Gould
Jamaica vs South Africa
Jamaica
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
Kaizer Chiefs

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has thrown his weight behind the current national team, insisting they have the quality to break their historic World Cup hoodoo. Speaking ahead of the 2026 tournament in North America, the retired center-back believes Hugo Broos' side is equipped to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in South African history.

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Gould tips Bafana for knockout glory

    Ex-Bafana Bafana defender Morgan Gould says the team has what it takes to advance from the group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Despite South Africa never having progressed beyond the opening round in their previous appearances on the global stage, Gould is adamant that the current crop of talent can change the narrative.

    Speaking to the media during the Honor and Adidas Football Friday activation, Gould expressed total confidence in the squad’s potential to upset the odds.


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  • South Africa, Morgan GouldBackpagepix

    'We are going into the next round'

    “I don’t want to speak about whether we are going to do it," Gould said as per Sowetan.

    "We are going into the next round.

    "We have a capable team to take us to the next round, stay as the underdogs and come out victorious.”


  • Challenging the Group A heavyweights

    Bafana find themselves in a tricky Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea, but Gould is confident Hugo Broos’ men have enough quality to navigate the group and book their place in the knockout stages.

    “We are definitely going into the next round,” Gould added.

    "I even see us going as far as the last 16, and anything from there will be gold for us.

    "Bafana have done well in the past few years, and for them to cap it off with 16th place will be great.”




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  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Aiming for the top spots

    He believes the team is more than capable of securing an automatic qualification spot by outperforming their group rivals over the three matchdays.

    “We are definitely going there with the mindset of finishing in the top two.

    "We trust the guys, everyone who is there.

    “We are not looking at finishing third; we are going to give everything we have, and the worst-case scenario is finishing second, and that will be a great achievement for us.”