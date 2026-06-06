Morgan Gould tips Bafana Bafana to make 2026 FIFA World Cup history - 'I even see us going as far as the last 16'

Ex-Bafana Bafana defender Morgan Gould says the team has what it takes to advance from the group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite South Africa never having progressed beyond the opening round in their previous appearances on the global stage, Gould is adamant that the current crop of talent can change the narrative.

Speaking to the media during the Honor and Adidas Football Friday activation, Gould expressed total confidence in the squad’s potential to upset the odds.



