Sebastian Frej
Benin defender Mohamed Tijani reveals hilarious lack of tactical plan to stop 'God' Lionel Messi in Argentina farewell
Underdogs embrace historic exhibition fixture
Benin defender Tijani has candidly admitted his side possess no tactical plan to shackle Messi at Estadio Monumental. The 29-year-old centre-back conceded there is an undeniable gulf in class as his Benin side, currently ranked 89th in the world, prepare to lock horns with the South American heavyweights. Rather than deploying a stubborn low block, the African underdogs are simply keen to embrace the celebratory occasion surrounding the talismanic playmaker.
- Sebastian Frej
'We don't need to mark Messi'
Speaking outside a convenience store ahead of official training, the former Rayo Vallecano stalwart insisted his side have been freed from any instructions to mark the veteran forward tightly. Asked by Argentine outlet C5Nhow they intend to suppress La Pulga, Tijani stated without hesitation: "We don't need to mark Messi. We are going to enjoy this match. There's no special plan to defend against Messi, we just have to enjoy this game, and that's it."
Visiting contingent showers talismanic praise
The visiting camp's admiration for the home captain goes far beyond typical on-pitch rivalry. Emphasising the legendary status of an icon widely viewed as operating in a different stratosphere, Tijani added: "Messi, you are the God. To me, he's the best in the world, like I'm telling you."
That sentiment was echoed emphatically by Benin's team doctor, who chimed in during the interview: "He's the best in the world. He's the God of football."
- Getty Images Sport
Historic swansong precedes new era
The exhibition encounter in Buenos Aires brings the curtain down on La Pulga's international career before he turns his attention back to Inter Miami through the end of the 2028 campaign. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni must swiftly oversee a changing of the guard ahead of the next major tournament cycle without his midfield orchestrator. For Les Guepards, testing their mettle against global heavyweights offers an invaluable learning curve ahead of upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
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