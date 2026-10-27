Luciano Moggi, former general manager of Juventus, has told Netweek who he wants in charge of the club: "You'll laugh, but if I were at Juventus now, I'd bring Thiago Motta back in place of Spalletti."
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Moggi’s provocative suggestion: “If I were Juventus, I’d bring Thiago Motta back”
"In my career, I've had several experiences that have made me realise that a manager brought back often does better than they did before because the players are made to face up to their responsibilities," Moggi says.
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