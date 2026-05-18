MLS Winners and Losers: Hugo Cuypers is hunting records, Sam Sarver brings the banter, and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami get their first Nu Stadium win

Sam Sarver, you absolute legend.

This season has been crying out for a bit of bite, a bit of banter. The quality of soccer in MLS has never really been better. There are all sorts of clubs playing all sorts of systems, with managers from all over the world. Fifty-plus players from this league will, in all likelihood, go to the World Cup. These are all good things. But what was needed was a little bit of edge, something to generate a little buzz.

Enter FC Dallas' spritely forward, who decided to poke fun at some opposing fans, and then ended up chugging most of a beer after bagging a late winner (more on that later). It was a fun moment in an otherwise compelling week in MLS. There was a lot to like here. Inter Miami got their first win at Nu Stadium - a game in which Messi bagged a sublime assist. Guilherme reminded everyone why he is sneakily one of the best signings of the season for the Houston Dynamo. And Hugo Cuypers bagged goals like his name is Robert Lewandowski.

GOAL rounds up another intriguing week of MLS action, with the World Cup break just on the horizon...