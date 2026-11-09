Serie A has served up thrills and entertainment not seen for some time, but national-team commitments will bring it to a halt for around 12 days. Managers can use the break to build up their players' fitness and work with them on the training pitch. Over the past month, a schedule of as many as three matches a week has left no time for either. Amorim has reason to smile, and not just because of the fine away win against Genoa: the Portuguese manager will have a good number of players to work with during the international break.
Milan, who will go on international duty and who won’t: first call-up for Diawara, De Winter says ‘no’ to Van Bommel
Who is not going to the national team
Despite an excellent start to the season, Gila could not persuade De La Fuente to include him in the squad of Spain's world champions. Born in 2000, he remains on the radar of Spain's coaching staff.
When Belgium called up De Winter, he chose not to answer, drawing an irritated reaction from Van Bommel. The AC Milan defender was unhappy about playing zero minutes in the last round of Nations League matches and preferred to stay at Milanello to work under Amorim.
Pavlovic is in Serbia's squad but is expected to be excused in the coming hours after spending a week sidelined with colic.
For the USA's upcoming fixtures, head coach Pochettino has called up only Pulisic, leaving AC Milan's versatile Musah out of the squad.
First time
Milan's talented young defender Diawara is enjoying a fine run. After excellent performances over the past month, including a start in the derby against Inter, he has received his first call-up to the France Under-21 team. The former Troyes player will face his friends Bartesaghi and Camarda, who have been called up by Baldini to the Under-21 team, in a friendly. Comotto has been called up to the Under-20 team, while Cisse has earned a surprise first senior national team call-up under Mancini for the decisive Nations League matches against Belgium and France.
The big names out and about
Denmark and Wales are next up for Ramos's Portugal. He has earned his place as head coach Jesus's first-choice striker. Italy and Turkey face France, whose squad includes AC Milan's Maignan and Rabiot. Modric will lead Croatia against England and the Czech Republic, while Switzerland have kept Jashari in their squad despite his poor run of form. Estupinan will answer Muneco Gallardo's call for Ecuador.
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