A lively Milan side got the better of an improving Torino: the final score at San Siro was 3-2 to the Rossoneri. Below are our player ratings for the key players on the pitch.
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Milan v Torino: CM’s player ratings: Rabiot makes the difference, Fofana impresses. Fullkrug fails the test
MILAN PLAYER RATINGS
Maignan 6.5: He had to pick the ball out of the back of the net twice, though through no fault of his own. He was decisive this time, however, with a purely instinctive save to deny Simeone a certain goal in the 67th minute, which made up for his save against Zapata in the first half. Decisive.
Tomori 5.5: A first half spent constantly a step behind for the English defender, who did not celebrate his return to the England squad in the best possible way. A foul from behind earned him a yellow card and a substitution in the second half when Allegri switched to a 4-3-3 (from 46’ Athekame 6: disciplined from a tactical point of view)
De Winter6: He was a step behind Simeone’s winning tap-in for the temporary 1-1 equaliser. He bounced back, battling for every ball, inch by inch, against both Zapata and Adams.
Pavlovic6.5: curled in a stunning free-kick to give the Rossoneri the lead; he’s already scored four goals this season. Half a mark deducted for the penalty, which was entirely avoidable and which (unintentionally) gave the Granata hope in the closing stages.
Saelemaekers 6: a performance neither here nor there: diligent from a tactical point of view but lacking his proverbial spark to ignite the Rossoneri’s attacks. (from 90’ Odogu sv)
Fofana 7: Prati and Obrador tried to set up a double marking, but it didn’t trouble the Frenchman, who was adept at timing his runs to throw the Granata’s tactical setup into disarray. He was rewarded with his second goal of the season, the most important one as it sealed the match. Determined. (from 70’ Ricci 6: as is often the case, he made an immediate impact after coming on. He came close to scoring in the closing stages)
Modric 6: a leader in midfield, he decided to leave his superhero cape at home because today, for the team, it was all about being practical and winning. Always present and at the heart of the action, he showed he is still in brilliant physical condition.
Rabiot 7: the Duke is back and Milan are back to winning ways; the equation repeats itself with relative ease. He scores a goal worthy of a seasoned centre-forward, his fifth of the season, which puts the match firmly on the Rossoneri’s terms. Indispensable.
Bartesaghi 5.5: in the first half, he struggled to read Pedersen’s movements. He improved in the second half but, overall, his performance was below par.
Pulisic 6: in the opening 20 minutes, playing as a second striker, he struggled to find his rhythm. He was decidedly better when Milan switched to a 4-3-3. He provided a delightful assist for Rabiot’s goal. He is not yet the real Pulisic, but there are, at least, some signs of a comeback. (from 77’ Gimenez n/a)
Fullkrug 5.5: turned up for the occasion in the wrong outfit: too loose and heavy to convince the tailor Allegri. A central header, a few basic lay-offs and the feeling that he could never hurt the opposition. Failed. (from 70’ Nkunku 6: moved well in the closing stages)
Manager Allegri 6.5: read the game well, changing the tactical formation to curb Torino’s enthusiasm. A crucial win in the race for the Champions League.
TORINO PLAYER RATINGS
Paleari 6.5: Conceded three goals but prevented at least three more. A solid performance nonetheless.
Coco 5: after a good first half, he faded in the second, constantly allowing his direct opponent to get past him. Milan capitalised and found the net twice.
Ismajli 5.5: less willing to give in than his teammate, but he too was overwhelmed by the Rossoneri wave that swept Torino aside in the first twenty minutes of the second half.
Ebosse 6: Milan found few openings in his area, and that is certainly to the credit of the former Udinese player. (from 88’ Kulenovic n/a)
Pedersen 6.5: definitely one of the liveliest in the Granata line-up, he was involved in the goal that made it 1-1 and created plenty, especially in the first half.
Prati 5.5: very straightforward, he moved the ball around and tried to occupy his area of the pitch by creating a lot of density. As long as Milan played too narrowly with a low centre of gravity, he did his job, but was then overwhelmed by the Rossoneri wave until he was substituted. (From 63’ Ilkhan),
Gineitis 5.5: Great physique and excellent running from the Lithuanian, who also had a good first half. He needs to work hard on his decision-making in the final third, but the raw talent is there. (from 74' Casadei n/a)
Obrador 6: excellent technique, good touch: still lacking in personality and consistency within the same match. (from 88’ Nkonkou)
Vlašić 7: He is practically everything for Torino: the brains, the heart and the legs. You find him everywhere creating play, both horizontally and vertically, with quality and personality. Ice-cold in converting the penalty. A jack-of-all-trades.
Simeone 7: apart from the goal, he is a constant threat to the Rossoneri defence. Always on the ball, he clears plenty of balls and is always ready.
Zapata 6: creates plenty but his aim needs work. (from 63' Adams 6: different characteristics to his teammate, caused havoc in the closing stages)
Manager D'Aversa 6: zero points in the table but plenty of positives for the Abruzzo-born manager, who is breathing new life into the team.