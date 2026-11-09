Early in the league season, injuries have limited rotation in AC Milan's squad under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim. Saelemakers may not be available again until the final part of the season, while Gabbia and Chukwueze need another 2/3 months. Tomori and Loftus-Cheek, though, will do everything they can to rejoin the group after the break.
AFP
Translated by
Milan, Tomori and Loftus-Cheek working to be available against Frosinone: Amorim counting on having both back
Next matches
The situation
Fikayo Tomori suffered an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his right thigh during the Milan-Bologna match. He is due for a further assessment in mid-November: the former Chelsea player has a good chance of returning to the squad for Milan-Frosinone on 22 November, after the international break.
After the match against Bournemouth, Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an injury to a medial flexor muscle in his left thigh and is due for further assessments in the coming days. Like Tomori, he is aiming to be available after the international break.
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