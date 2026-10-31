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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Milan, Musah: “We had worked on the corner kick. I’m happy, but football has a short memory”

Y. Musah
AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah told Sky Sport 24 after the 3-1 derby win over Inter: "It's the best night of the year. We know that when you win derbies, especially at home, the stadium is incredible, the fans are incredible. We learn from every match: we learned from Bologna and we'll try not to make the same mistakes going forward."

  • Standing ovation

    "I'm happy with the situation at the moment, but football has a short memory and I have to keep this up until the end of the season. Otherwise, I know things can change again straight away, and here you have to play well in every match because there's always someone who wants your place. You're at AC Milan."

  • Rehearsed corner kick

    "It was a corner we had worked on. We knew Inter wouldn't follow Adrien. No, I think he meant to put the ball there to create danger, to put it there and hope someone was there. But no, honestly, I don't think he meant to shoot."

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC