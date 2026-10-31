Maignan 7.5: the save from Spence looks impossible. Spence generates remarkable power despite being off balance, but Maignan keeps the ball out. He is exceptionally alert to Sucic's thunderbolt too. In the second half, he marshals the defence. Leader.

Gila 7: Inter's man of the moment, Carlos Augusto, gets no joy against him. Gila reads the play a second ahead of his opponent and steps in front of him time and again. Combative and inspirational.

De Winter 6.5: Poor positioning for Bastoni's goal mars an otherwise commanding performance. He marks Thuram well, helps build play from the back and responds with character to his poor game against Bologna in the previous round.

Pavlovic 7.5: In the derby's battle-like atmosphere, he wins every duel with impressive strength. He breaks the defensive line and creates opportunities in the opposition half. His intervention on Barella level with the penalty spot puts him among Milan's three best players. Warrior.

Diawara 6.5: On his first start, and on such a special occasion, he keeps his emotions in check. Spence bursts forward in the first half, but Diawara does not waver. Alert and precise, he makes no obvious errors. Dependable soldier. (Bartesaghi on from the 81st minute, not rated)

Musah 6.5: Covering Modric, he brings balance to AC Milan's play. He wins the free-kick that Moreira turns into the goal for 3-1. His only mistake comes while bringing the ball out towards the end of the match. Solid. (Jashari on from the 81st minute, not rated)

Modric 7: With his switches of play in the first 20 minutes, the Croatian blows Inter's game plan apart. AC Milan's number 14 shows extraordinary tactical awareness and sensational technique. Age seems a minor detail. Legend.

Rabiot 7.5: No Serie A midfielder has an impact like his right now. He dictates the tempo, attacks space and defends with strength. He scores, too, taking his league tally to five. What more could you ask for?

Moreira 8: Unplayable in the first half, even against a strong side like Inter, he sets up AC Milan's first two goals. Then he begs Modric to let him take the free-kick in the 43rd minute and curls it into the top corner. Phenomenal. (Hutchinson on from the 88th minute, not rated)

Pulisic 7.5: A header to open the scoring confirms his status as AC Milan's ultimate derby man. He roams across the entire front line, determined to secure victory. Lethal. (Cisse on from the 81st minute, not rated)

Ramos 6: His exceptional selflessness earns him this rating. His work for the team helps keep Inter deeper, though he is not yet ruthless and determined where he needs to be. For tonight, that is enough for Amorim. (Terracciano on from the 88th minute)

Amorim 7.5: Facing an emotionally charged and very difficult match, he prepares perfectly. His brave gamble on Diawara pays off.