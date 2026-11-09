Against the Bergamo side, the team dominated play and chances. They played with the attitude of a side aiming for the top, at a high tempo and with disarming composure in the key moments. That show of strength fuels their ambitions of finishing near the top of the table.

Striker Asanji is physically imposing and has an excellent connection with the resurgent Vos. Both cause plenty of problems early on. But Ossola imposes his will and shows he has the quality to play at a higher level. On 30 minutes, his left-footed effort grazes the post. Two minutes later, Guernier, signed from Birmingham last summer, provides a perfect assist for talented midfielder Pandolfi to give his side a deserved lead. Born in 2008, Pandolfi scores his second early in the second half when his deflected left-footed shot wrong-foots Rovelli to make it 2-0.

In the closing minutes, Cappelletti leads a perfect counter-attack and gives Idrissi a simple finish to make it 3-0. It is the former Chelsea player's first goal of the season. Having overcome last season's physical problems, he is becoming an increasingly valuable asset for Navarro.