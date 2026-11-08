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Alphadjo CisseGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Milan, Cisse: “Me level with Shevchenko for goals in the first 13 games? I try to seize my opportunities”

M. Cisse
Genoa vs AC Milan
Genoa
AC Milan
Serie A

The AC Milan striker speaks after the away win at Genoa

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22 Nov 2026

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AC Milan forward Alphadjo Cisse, born in 2006, spoke to DAZN after scoring again in the win away to Genoa: "What kind of week has it been for me? We need to try to understand what's wrong. Today we came here with the right attitude and took the three points home. Do I know that Shevchenko scored 8 goals in 13 matches for Milan, like me? There's nothing to say. I try to make the most of the opportunities the manager gives me. Whether I score or not, the important thing is to win. And if I do score, I'm even happier."

  • On his first national team call-up: "I'm very happy. I want to show my qualities and prove I belong here. I'll give my all, as always".

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Next matches
SAS

SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN

MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC