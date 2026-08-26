A new derby between AC Milan and Inter is taking shape, this time in the transfer market. The Rossoneri have reportedly been offered the player who has emerged in recent weeks as an option to strengthen their defence. We are talking about Luca Reggiani, a young Italian centre-back currently at Borussia Dortmund.
Translated by
Milan, challenge to Inter for Borussia Dortmund’s Reggiani: the defender has been offered to AC Milan
Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports that contacts have taken place in recent hours over Luca Reggiani joining AC Milan, with the Borussia Dortmund defender offered to the Rossoneri. In recent weeks, as reported, this profile had also been linked with their Inter rivals.
Born in 2008, Reggiani is a defender and a regular for Italy’s youth national teams. He joined the Bundesliga club in February 2024 from Sassuolo and has already made nine appearances and scored one goal for Kovac’s first team. Inter have been keeping tabs on him for some time and had been weighing up a move for next January or the summer of 2027. AC Milan could now beat them to it, having long been searching for a centre-back comfortable playing out from the back who can complete Amorim’s defensive department.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting