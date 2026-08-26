Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports that contacts have taken place in recent hours over Luca Reggiani joining AC Milan, with the Borussia Dortmund defender offered to the Rossoneri. In recent weeks, as reported, this profile had also been linked with their Inter rivals.





Born in 2008, Reggiani is a defender and a regular for Italy’s youth national teams. He joined the Bundesliga club in February 2024 from Sassuolo and has already made nine appearances and scored one goal for Kovac’s first team. Inter have been keeping tabs on him for some time and had been weighing up a move for next January or the summer of 2027. AC Milan could now beat them to it, having long been searching for a centre-back comfortable playing out from the back who can complete Amorim’s defensive department.