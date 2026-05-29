Mike Makaab comments on Sipho Mbule' situation at Orlando Pirates as future hangs in the balance - 'Whatever decision is made, I must respect that'
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A season of two halves for Mbule
Sipho Mbule arrived at Orlando Pirates with massive expectations at the start of the season, completing a high-profile move from Mamelodi Sundowns after a revitalising loan spell at Sekhukhune United.
The 28-year-old initially looked like the missing piece in the Buccaneers' midfield puzzle, putting in performances that earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana setup under Hugo Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations.
However, the narrative shifted dramatically during the second half of the campaign. Despite making 23 appearances accross all competions and contributing one goal, Mbule’s involvement became increasingly sporadic.
The midfielder vanished from matchday squads without official explanation, leading to intense speculation regarding his relationship with the coaching staff and his long-term suitability for the Soweto giants' tactical blueprint.
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Makaab addresses selection controversies
Speaking on the tactical decisions that saw Mbule sidelined for large periods, his agent Mike Makaab urged for perspective, citing the club's trophy-laden season as justification for any selection calls.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a stellar year on the domestic front, securing a respectable league position alongside two major cup trophies, which has strengthened the hand of the technical team.
“With Mbule, one needs to understand that coaches see players in a certain way,” Makaab said in an interview with iDiski Times.
“You have a look at what Orlando Pirates have achieved this season: the league and two cups. They play a certain type of football.
"It’s up to the coach to decide whether the player fits into that type of football or not, and a lot of sinister comments have been made around Mbule for a couple of months.
"In a very simple form, one has to respect the technical staff’s decisions. They have done incredibly well at Pirates; they have a right to decide who they believe must play to achieve what they want. That’s something we need to respect.”
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The looming contract deadline
With June fast approaching, the primary concern for the Pirates faithful is whether the 'Master Chef' will be part of the roster next season. While his initial deal is nearing its end, the power remains firmly in the hands of the club's management.
The next few days will be critical in determining whether the talented playmaker is retained or allowed to seek pastures new.
When questioned about his confidence regarding Mbule’s tenure at Parktown, Makaab revealed that a decision must be made imminently.
“I can’t even comment on that; the club has an option until the end of May,” he explained.
“And again, I have to respect that. Whatever decision is made, I must respect that.”
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What comes next for the Bafana star?
The uncertainty surrounding Mbule comes at a tricky time for a player who is arguably in his prime years.
His exclusion from recent line-ups remains a talking point among supporters who believe his technical quality is unmatched in the current squad.
However, the discipline and tactical rigidity demanded by the Pirates coaching staff appear to be the primary hurdles between Mbule and a regular starting berth.
If Pirates decline to exercise their extension option by the end of May, Mbule will become one of the most sought-after free agents in the Premier Soccer League.
For now, the ball is in the club's court as they weigh up whether the 28-year-old’s mercurial talent outweighs the lack of consistency that has plagued his debut season in the famous black and white jersey.