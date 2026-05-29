Mike Makaab comments on Sipho Mbule' situation at Orlando Pirates as future hangs in the balance - 'Whatever decision is made, I must respect that'

Sipho Mbule arrived at Orlando Pirates with massive expectations at the start of the season, completing a high-profile move from Mamelodi Sundowns after a revitalising loan spell at Sekhukhune United.

The 28-year-old initially looked like the missing piece in the Buccaneers' midfield puzzle, putting in performances that earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana setup under Hugo Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically during the second half of the campaign. Despite making 23 appearances accross all competions and contributing one goal, Mbule’s involvement became increasingly sporadic.

The midfielder vanished from matchday squads without official explanation, leading to intense speculation regarding his relationship with the coaching staff and his long-term suitability for the Soweto giants' tactical blueprint.







