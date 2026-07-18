Miguel Timm explains how Jose Riveiro ‘smart’ decision to ditch the back three system saved Orlando Pirates - 'He adjusted accordingly'
Flexibility over philosophy
Following Bafana Bafana's tactical struggles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miguel Timm has drawn parallels between Hugo Broos’ recent difficulties and the early days of the Jose Riveiro era at Mayfair.
While the national team faced heavy criticism for an experimental back-three setup in their opening match, Timm recalls a time when the Buccaneers were facing a similar identity crisis under their former Spanish mentor.
Speaking on the IDiski Dine YouTube channel, the former Pirates anchor detailed how Riveiro arrived in the Premier Soccer League with a fixed tactical blueprint that initially failed to yield results.
"I remember clearly, because that's the system he brought from where he was, he built his philosophy around that [back three], I think we did adapt to what he wanted, but I remember clearly it didn't work, we struggled in the beginning of the season," Timm explained.
- Backpage
The Chippa wake-up call
The turning point for the Soweto giants came after a disappointing early-season defeat to Chippa United.
Despite the excitement surrounding a new-look squad and a fresh coaching perspective, the results did not match the ambition until Riveiro showed the humility to change his approach.
Reflecting on that period, Timm praised Riveiro for prioritising the squad's strengths over his own tactical comfort zone.
"I think we lost to Chippa [United] at Orlando [Stadium], I think Daine [Klate] was coaching, it was exciting because there were new players, but I think he was smart enough to realise that 'the way I'm doing it, it's not gonna work,' and so he adjusted accordingly," the midfielder noted.
- Backpage
Unlocking new dimensions
Riveiro’s tactical evolution involved more than just changing a formation; it required a complete reprofiling of the personnel at his disposal.
This transformation saw the Buccaneers develop a more fluid, attacking identity.
The veteran midfielder highlighted specific examples of how Riveiro tweaked individual roles to find a winning formula.
"He profiled players differently; he added dimensions to players they never knew they had, which improved them. Instead of us adapting to what he wants, he was flexible in his approach. You see Sipho [Chaine] doing build-ups now, that instead of a back-three you move the keeper forward, that was one of his solutions," Timm added.
- Backpage
Simple information, big results
The success of the adjustment lay in its simplicity, with Riveiro using clever positioning to mimic the benefits of a back-three without the structural weaknesses that had plagued the team earlier.
Whether it was using a ball-playing goalkeeper or transitioning a wing-back into a more central role, the Spaniard found ways to maintain control without sacrificing his offensive threat.
Timm concluded by breaking down the nuances that made the system tick after the initial struggles were ironed out.
"Another one was moving one wing-back inside, if one of them is comfortable on the ball, it's a back three again, move the midfielder back [another example], very simple information but very helpful," Timm explained.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting