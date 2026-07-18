Miguel Timm explains how Jose Riveiro ‘smart’ decision to ditch the back three system saved Orlando Pirates - 'He adjusted accordingly'

Following Bafana Bafana's tactical struggles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miguel Timm has drawn parallels between Hugo Broos’ recent difficulties and the early days of the Jose Riveiro era at Mayfair.

While the national team faced heavy criticism for an experimental back-three setup in their opening match, Timm recalls a time when the Buccaneers were facing a similar identity crisis under their former Spanish mentor.

Speaking on the IDiski Dine YouTube channel, the former Pirates anchor detailed how Riveiro arrived in the Premier Soccer League with a fixed tactical blueprint that initially failed to yield results.

"I remember clearly, because that's the system he brought from where he was, he built his philosophy around that [back three], I think we did adapt to what he wanted, but I remember clearly it didn't work, we struggled in the beginning of the season," Timm explained.







